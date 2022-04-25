And then, there was one. The Waterloo softball team is the only perfect one left standing in the early portion of Capitol - South conference play in the 2022 season. The Pirates are 2-0 in conference play thanks to a couple of clutch performances.
Preseason favorite and reigning conference champion Cambridge couldn't keep up with the Pirates' offense as Waterloo took home an 11-4 win back on April 12.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Pirates may have gotten an even more impressive victory. The Pirates' bats came alive again on a road trip to Belleville with a 19-0 blowout win.
There were multiple heroes in the Pirates' conquest of the Wildcats. Sophomore first baseman Katrina Freund mashed a 3-run homerun. Senior third baseman Quinnly Hush was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate which included two doubles as she brought four RBIs across home plate and scored twice herself.
Hush wasn't the only perfect Pirate at the plate as junior shortstop Ava Jaehnke also went 4 for 4. She stretched out a triple and brought an RBI around as she scored all four times she reached base. Senior second baseman Michaela Riege was also perfect at the dish. She went 3-3 with a double, scoring every time she reached base and also contributed an RBI.
Waterloo's biggest offensive inning came in the top of the third, when it rattled off eight runs.
Juniors Grace Marty and Sophia Schneider split the pitching responsibilities for Waterloo, each handling two innings of the four-inning game. Marty allowed only one hit in her two innings of work, walking one and striking out two. Schneider didn't allow any Wildcats to get a hit, walking one and striking another out.
With the impressive victory, Waterloo improves to 2-0 in the Capitol - South and 4-2 overall on the year. This week brings the opportunity for further improvement as well.
The Pirates are set for a pair of conference matchups. First, they'll travel to Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, April 26. Then, they'll play host for rival Marshall on Thursday, April 28.