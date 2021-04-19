Week of 4-12-21
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Dave’s Team 1973.
High Team Game: Dave’s Team 690.
Individuals: Richard Weihert 641 (214-228), Jonathan Schoemann 588 (216-203), Dave Henning 567, Kolton Jurss 525 (200).
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1636.
High Team Game: Thirsty Beaver 627.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 655 (257-211), Kelly Lepple 513.
