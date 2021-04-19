bowling

Week of 4-12-21

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Dave’s Team 1973.

High Team Game: Dave’s Team 690.

Individuals: Richard Weihert 641 (214-228), Jonathan Schoemann 588 (216-203), Dave Henning 567, Kolton Jurss 525 (200).

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1636.

High Team Game: Thirsty Beaver 627.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 655 (257-211), Kelly Lepple 513.

