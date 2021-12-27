The village of Marshall has declared a snow emergency ahead of a winter storm expected this week.
The snow emergency will go into effect Tuesday at noon and is expected to expire at noon on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Sullivan has declared a winter weather advisory for the area between Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Wednesday at midnight. It is predicting for up to three inches in the area Tuesday afternoon and additional snow less than a half inch later in the evening. Heavy snow is expected in the afternoon.
During a snow emergency, street parking is not allowed until the expiration of the emergency.
According to village ordinance 10-1-27(c)(1), a snow emergency exists whenever there are three inches or more in a 24-hour period.
“Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots in Veterans Park on Howard Street or the municipal parking lot on Main Street,” a Monday press release issued by Village Clerk Lindsay Johnson stated.
The release also encourages people make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends for vehicles if they have no off-street parking available. Residents who park on streets during the snow emergency are subject to a $30 fine and having their vehicles towed at their own expense.