For the past few years, Tammy and Brian Hafenstein had talked about hosting public events at Sunset Hill Farm, a wedding and event barn located just outside of Lake Mills, said their son, Danny Hafenstein. The couple had wanted to invite the community to the N4716 County Road G property where people could enjoy the revitalized property, meet with the animals, and take part in various activities.
A tragic accident in late June resulted in the death of Tammy Hafenstein; her daughter, Sarah Hafenstein, sustained life-threatening injuries though the girl continues to make strides in her recovery.
Danny Hafenstein said his dad wanted to move forward with Tammy Hafenstein’s desire to have the community come to Sunset Hill Farm.
The family-run business will be opening its barn doors to the public from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 to host the Fall Festival & Boot Stomp for the Tammy Hafenstein Scholarship Fund.
“My dad thought it seemed perfect to have the first one coincide with the starting of this memorial scholarship to honor my mom,” Danny Hafenstein said.
“My mom loved this community, and the people in it. The amount of love and support that we have received since the crash has been overwhelming. This scholarship is our family’s way of showing our appreciation and giving back to the community that has shown us so much love. It is our hope that the scholarship helps students in need from our community who want to pursue an education after high school. We hope everyone considers coming out sometime during the day,” he continued.
Among the free activities at Saturday’s event will be a petting zoo, face painting, yard games, wagon rides and live music from Bree Morgan, Kelsey Miles, Harbor Stone Ensemble, and Marty Goudreau and the Roadhouse Chief’s.
In an effort to raise money for the Tammy Hafenstein Scholarship Fund, there will be a few parts of the event requiring payment, Danny Hafenstein said. People will be able to purchase food and beverages from Crawfish Junction, which will be on-site for the duration of the event. There will be raffle baskets and a silent auction; cash donations will also be accepted.
The family is still deciding what the parameters for awarding the financial gift will be, though it has considered making the money available to a senior at Lake Mills High School, Lakeside Lutheran High School and Waterloo High School.
“We have talked about making it only for the arts, but we’ve discussed other options as well. The details of the scholarship will hopefully be announced at the event once they’re finalized,” Danny Hafenstein said.
Part of the desire to have the scholarship related to the arts field was due to Tammy Hafenstein’s own passion for the arts.
For more information visit the Sunset Hill Farm Facebook page.