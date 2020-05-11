MADISON – A limited number of the previously closed state shooting ranges in Wisconsin will reopen on Thursday, May 14 with special conditions.
Under Gov. Evers Badger Bounce Back Plan which outlines important criteria for Wisconsin to be able to reopen its economy in phases and includes steps to make sure workers and businesses are prepared to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, the DNR is modifying current operations to maintain the safest environment for visitors and staff.
To minimize overcrowding, allow for social distancing requirements and to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors, conditions will be put into place beginning May 14 until further notice at 8 of the 11 previously closed DNR shooting ranges.
The DNR will reopen the following state shooting ranges:
McMiller Sports Center, Waukesha County
Boulder Junction, Vilas County
Caywood, Vilas County
Hay Creek, Price County
Snaketrack, Iron County
Northwoods, Iron County
Wautoma, Waushara County
Yellowstone, Lafayette County
The following ranges will remain closed due to ongoing spring construction, ground conditions, and staffing needs:
Columbia, Columbia County
Peshtigo, Marinette County
Cornell, City of Cornell, Chippewa County
These ranges, upon opening, will maintain normal operational hours as posted at the range. Capacity limits may be in place. Expect some facilities to limit the number of shooters on the range or in the clubhouse to ensure social distancing. In addition, some facilities will not allow shooters inside closed buildings.
All visitors are encouraged to bring their own personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizer with them to the range. To prevent gatherings, people waiting to utilize the range due to space availability are encouraged to wait in their vehicles. Upon completion of shooting activities all customers are encouraged to leave the property immediately to reduce lingering customers visiting with others.
The DNR urges visitors to do their part when visiting all DNR properties. Most Wisconsin state shooting ranges, parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins. When you visit, please take your garbage and recyclables home with you. We all play a vital role in taking care of our natural resources. Following the Leave No Trace principles helps protect the land for generations to come.
Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing shooting range rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult.
The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. We will also continue to monitor range conditions and circumstances to determine additional conditions that may become necessary. Before visiting a state shooting range in your area, please check the DNR’s Shooting Range webpage and individual range websites if they are available regarding changes to range operations.
