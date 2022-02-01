Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that the county is about to transfer Riley Deppe Park to the village of Marshall. The intended use will be for a gateway park.
Part of the transfer entails Dane County providing funds through a park improvement grant of up to $100,000 to assist the village with costs for additional infrastructure improvements at the park.
“We are happy to collaborate with the village of Marshall on this transfer,” Parisi said. “Riley Deppe Park is a unique property with picturesque views, and we look forward to the improvements the village of Marshall will make to the park for visitors to enjoy.”
The park is on 13 acres adjacent to the Maunesha River on the west side of the village. There are picnic areas, a shelter, playground equipment and a shallow boat launch.
Discussions regarding the transfer between the village and the county have gone on for several years.
“The village of Marshall is very thankful for the opportunity to take ownership of this beautiful park,” Marshall Village President Chris Campbell said.
Campbell also said village officials are looking forward to adding the park to Marshall’s park system.
“We are excited about making some improvements to make it an even better place for the community. Thank you to Dane County Parks for making this happen,” Campbell said.
The village and the county came to an agreement that the name will remain Riley Deppe Park. Other agreements included land always being open for public recreation, no entry fees would be charged and it always providing access to the water of the river.
A resolution to approve the transfer of the park and the $100,000 park improvement grant is expected to be introduced at the Feb. 3 Dane County Board meeting.
Marshall has eight other parks ranging from a variety of small neighborhood parks to Langer Park, an 111-acre conservancy on the village’s northwest side.
Village clerk Judy Weter said last fall that Marshall’s anticipated cost to maintain the park is between $1,500 and $2,500.
Riley Deppe Park is the third-smallest Dane County-owned park. Of the 25 others, only Fish Lake County Park, a 3 acre park in the northwestern part of the county, and Salmo Pond County Park near Black Earth are smaller.