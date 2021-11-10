Waterloo musical 'coming together' this week

Waterloo middle and high school students will come together for the district’s annual fall musical this week.
The musical will be “All Together Now!” The production has a combination of students in both the middle and high schools. It is being directed by choir teacher Charlene Ulichny and social studies teacher Zach Wedel.
This week’s musical is a part of Music Theatre International’s "All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre."
“It’s a musical revue that MTI has created to celebrate getting theatre back started again after being out with COVID and things last year,” Wedel said.
“This is a global event, so a lot of other schools around the world are going to be doing it, and that makes it a little special,” Ulichney said.
There are pieces from popular productions, including “Rent,” “Into the Woods,” “Hairspray,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!” and others.
“We’ve got everything from ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ which is a little traditional number, to some very modern musical numbers,” Wedel said.
He said there are also pieces from composer Steven Sondheim.
“He’s probably one of the most difficult composers to do music from, which provides a challenge for students,” Wedel said.
“We’ve got ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidociuos,’ a really fun number for young children to do. That’s always real positive,” Wedel added. “It really is an all-ages show. That’s one of the things I like best about it as well.”
There are 15 students total participating. That includes students from band and choir. There are also students not in either band or choir participating.
“We’re down just a little bit from what we’ve had in prior years,” Wedel said. “We’re down a little bit, but we’re up from last year when we were trying to cobbling everything together. It was nice to get the kids together and sing. It didn’t end up being any kind of strong production (last year). It just didn’t happen.”
There were only 10 students in last year’s production.
Students have been rehearsing about twice a week since the middle of September. Rehearsing ramped up in recent weeks.
“It put a little pressure on the kids because that’s when things really pick up,” Wedel said. “It’s also nice because most of our kids are in other sports. That way, the seasons are all ending and we can get them to have time to really dedicate to it.”
The ramp-up of rehearsals fell in between the end of fall and winter sports seasons.
“We don’t have our usual numbers, so we have to kind of balance between sports and the musical,” Ulichney said.
Wedel said the rehearsals have gone well.
“They’ve been good, and they enjoy singing; they enjoy performing. It’s a lot of fun for them. It’s a lot of fun for me as a director,” Wedel said.
There is a lot of thought that goes into what production Waterloo will do in each given year, Wedel said.
“There’s always a little bit of research based on who we might have for casting. We know a lot of things in Waterloo that, in particular, we’ve typically had a lot more girls than guys for the shows. So, there’s a very limited number of Broadway shows that are girl heavy. That’s been one thing that has influenced some of them.”
Wedel said that is what pushed Waterloo toward this particular show.
“You can mix and match. There’s no requirements what the cast has to be. It has just opened us up for a lot more variety, and I just found that to be very beneficial to get as many kids involved as we can because that’s really what we want,” Wedel said.
Ulichney said there has been a challenge the number of rehearsals.
“Most schools rehearse four-to-five days a week. We rehearse two. It is a challenge,” Ulichney said.
It’s difficult because the same amount of choreography, music and lines has to be taught in about half the time.
“Previous schools I’ve been at, they have four-to-five hour choreography rehearsals on Saturdays and Sundays, and four-to-five hours every single night. So, it’s hard to do,” Ulichney said. “But, our kids are pretty dedicated. Sometimes they come in after school for extra help individually. They practice on their own. We have a Google Classroom, and they are able to access that.”
The students will have to overcome not having a pit orchestra, Ulichney said.
“You’re doing it with tracks, so that’s a whole new challenge because there is no orchestra that they can start and stop and kind of find them if they get off their music. I’ll be in front trying to kind of keep them on track moving parts where I can,” Ulichney said.
There are some Waterloo High School graduates helping with makeup and choreography.
The performances will be at the high school at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.