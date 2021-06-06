Marshall’s boys and girls track and field teams each finished 3-0 at their home quadrangular on Tuesday, June 1.
The boys and girls teams won by similar scores over Luther Prep, Wisconsin Heights and Cambridge.
Marshall’s boys won the Capitol South title while the girls finished as runners-up in the league.
“I just wanted to say that I am so proud of all the Marshall athletes, boys and girls,” Marshall track and field coach Eric Cobb said. “They have worked hard this season and earned every point they got. I realize the season is going to get tougher for the team. However, Marshall has not won the boys South for many years and this is a great morale boost. It took every athlete on both sides to achieve the goals we set at the beginning of the season."
Marshall’s boys scored in the top three in all but two events.
Junior Bryce Frank and senior Jackson Omeja finished first and second in the 100 meter dash after a photo finish in which both sprinters clocked in at 11.4 seconds. Frank was awarded the narrowest of victories. Omeja went on to place second in the 200 (23.9) and third in the long jump (18 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Freshman Jaxon Hornby won the 1,600 (4:55.6) and took second in the 800 (2:10.2). Senior Reese Collins won the 300 hurdles (46.9) and was third in the 110 hurdles (17.1).
Junior Canon Siedschlag finished second in the 400 in 51.5. Junior Logan Kosbau was third in the 3,200 (12:07.7).
The 400 relay team of Omeja, Frank, junior Jack Hellenbrand and Siedschlag won in 49.8. The 3,200 relay team of Hornby, Angel Lopez, Kosbau and Justin Grady won in 9:13.7.
The 800 relay team of Darrin Sanders, Payton Nolden, Frank and Hellenbrand placed second in 1:39.6. The 1,600 relay team of Trevor There, Collins, Grady and Colden also took second in 3:54.9.
Sophomore Ramon Campos placed second in the 300 hurdles (50.1).
Junior Craig Ward placed second in the high jump (5-10) and third in the triple jump (35-1). Hellenbrand was third in the pole vault (9-6).
Marshall’s girls were led by senior Mya Andrews, who won the 200 (27.0), the 300 hurdles (48.3) and the high jump (5-2) while placing second in the 100 hurdles (16.9).
Senior Kiana Hellenbrand won the triple jump (29-11). Senior Aubrey Schlimgen was second in the pole vault (6-6). Sophomore Cortny Checki was second in the shot put (28-2) and third in the discus (75-3).
In the 800, senior Jazmin Antonio Reyes placed second in 3:11.2 while freshman Isabella Hellenbrand was third in 3:12.2.
The 400 relay team of Schlimgen, Brynn Frank, Kaylee Campbell and Abigail Ward won in 2:15.5. The same crew won the 800 relay in 2:15.5.
Team scores — boys: Marshall 84, Luther Prep 61; Marshall 98, Wisconsin Heights 47; Marshall 99, Cambridge 45
Team scores — girls: Marshall 73, Luther Prep 63; Marshall 77, Wisconsin Heights 43; Marshall 79, Cambridge 53