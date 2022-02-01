The Waterloo girls basketball team entered last week in need of a win. The Pirates had lost three straight games and seven of the last eight. After a tough outing against Lake Mills on Monday, Jan. 24, Waterloo got back into the win column at a pivotal time. The Pirates beat Capitol — South foe Wisconsin Heights, 57-55, on Friday, Jan. 28 to stay alive in the conference race.
Before Waterloo could impress with a win on Friday, it had to take on non-conference opponent Lake Mills on Monday. The L-Cats got a huge game out of junior forward Bella Pitta, who put up a double-double with 23 points and 13 boards. Waterloo sophomore guard Brenna Huebner impressed with 17 points, but Lake Mills’ offensive production was too much as it won 58-29.
A few days later against Wisconsin Height, Huebner wouldn’t be alone in the scoring push for the Pirates. Waterloo got an extra scoring push from junior guard Ava Jaehnke and sophomore guard Tess Blundell.
Jaehnke is a proficient driver and that showed up in the stat sheet on Friday. She hit four shots from the field but, perhaps more importantly, took plenty of trips to the free throw line, hitting eight of 11 attempts there as she accumulated 16 points, tied for the game-high.
The other athlete with 16 points on the evening? That would be Blundell. She did her damage from behind the 3-point line, burying four triples and hitting four free throws to get to her point total.
Not to be forgotten, Huebner showed up in the score sheet as well, tallying 11 points to help push her Pirates to a much-needed win. Wisconsin Heights was led in scoring by Emily Van Riper and Kylee Doherty, both with 11.
With a win and a loss last week, Waterloo now sits at a 7-10 overall record and is 3-3 in Capitol — South conference play. The Pirates are in sole possession of 4th place in the conference and are only a half game behind 3rd-place Cambridge. This week’s schedule resembles last week’s with one non-conference and one conference game lined up.
The Pirates will travel to Palmyra-Eagle for a non-conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will return to the Fieldhouse Thursday, Feb. 3 for a major conference clash with New Glarus.
Capitol — South girls basketball standings
- as of Saturday, Jan. 29
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 5-0 (15-2)
2. New Glarus, 4-2 (13-5)
3. Cambridge, 3-2 (10-7)
4. Waterloo, 3-3 (7-10)
5. Marshall, 1-4 (6-9)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-5 (5-13)
GBB: LAKE MILLS 58, WATERLOO 29
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|20
|T. Blundell
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|21
|B. Huebner
|6
|1
|2-4
|17
|22
|K. Rahn
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|32
|A. Baumann
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|12
|1
|2-8
|29
|LAKE MILLS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|1
|E. Wollin
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|4
|J. Hosey
|0
|2
|1-2
|7
|5
|S. Burling
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|13
|S. Guerrero
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|21
|T. Wollin
|3
|0
|1-4
|7
|23
|B. Pitta
|10
|0
|3-5
|23
|32
|A. Kleinfeldt
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|33
|E. Williams
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|TOTALS
|-
|19
|4
|8-15
|58