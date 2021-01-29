A big second half propelled Marshall over Waterloo 63-51 in a Capitol South Conference boys basketball game played Thursday night at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
After the Pirates (3-14 overall, 1-6 Cap. South) built a six-point halftime advantage, the league-leading Cardinals forged a second-half comeback, out-scoring the hosts 39-21 two win for the sixth time in the last seven games
More importantly, the win kept the Cardinals (12-6, 6-1) atop the Capitol South standings, one game ahead of New Glarus (5-2), a 79-51 winner over Cambridge Thursday.
Craig Ward continued his personal hot streak scoring a game-high 26 points to lead Marshall. Ward, who scored 23 points in a 76-35 win over the Pirates on Jan. 7, made eights shots — three 3-pointers — from the field and was 7-of 8 at the free throw stripe.
Over the last seven games the junior guard is averaging over 21 points per outing and ranks third in the Capitol South with an 18.2 ppg average.
Fellow juniors Reid Truschinski (13) and Cole Denniston (10) added double-digit performances in the win.
Like the first meeting the 3-pointer was to the Cardinals’ liking as they made seven shots from beyond the arc. Marshall made 11 3s in the first game.
Waterloo was led by a balanced attack. Seniors Blake Huebner and Brody Tschanz finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while freshman Benny Marshall scored nine and junior Eugene Wolff chipped in eight.
Marshall has now won 21 straight games over Waterloo.
MARSHALL 63, WATERLOO 51
Waterloo 30 21 — 51
Marshall 24 39 — 63
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 3 0-3 6, Huebner 4 2-2 11, Tschanz 4 1-2 10, Wolff 2 4-4 8, Christenson 1 0-0 2, Ritter 2 1-1 5, Marshall 4 0-0 9. Totals — 20 8-12 51.
Marshall — Siedschlag 1 0-0 3, Lutz 2 0-1 5, Frank 2 2-4 6, Ward 8 7-8 26, Dennison 4 0-1 10, Truschinski 5 3-6 13. Totals — 22 12-20 63.
3-point goals — W 3 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1, Marshall 1); M 7 (Ward 3, Dennison 2, Siedschlag 1, Lutz 1). Total fouls — W 18; M 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.