WATERLOO — Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal drove in two runs each to lead Cambridge past host Waterloo 5-3 in a Capitol South Conference game on Thursday.
Tesdal finished 3-for-4 at the plate, while leadoff hitter Carter Brown also ended 3-for-4, scoring twice in the win.
Marty pitched a complete-game on the mound, striking out eight batters. Marty allowed three runs off nine hits.
Waterloo's Reynol Limon finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate.
"We battled but we made some mistakes at critical times and with a good team like Cambridge, you can't do that," Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. Blake Huebner) and Brody (Tschanz) pitched solid enough to keep us in the game. We just didn't generate a ton of offense again tonight. We've scored 2, 2 and 3 in our games this week and you just can't win a lot of games putting up those offensive numbers. We need to regroup and try and get this season back on track."
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 3
Cambridge 201 010 1 — 5 10 0
Waterloo 001 100 1 — 3 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Marty 7-9-3-1-8; W: Huebner 3.2-5-3-3-5.
Leading hitters — C: Brown 3x4 (3B), Hoffmann 2x4, Tesdal 3x4 (2B); W: Limon 3x3, Peterson 2B.