Waterloo will host Cambria-Friesland in its 2020 home opener Friday.

After a Week 2 bye the Waterloo High School football team will hold its first home football game of the season this Friday, hosting the Cambria-Friesland Hilltoppers in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

A limit of six (6) persons per player on the dress list will be allowed to attend the game. ALL people attending must be on a pre-approved list.

The Pirates are 1-0 both overall and in Eastern Suburban Conference play after opening the season with a 19-18 road win over Palmyra-Eagle.

