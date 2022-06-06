The Waterloo baseball team's 2022 campaign came to a close on Thursday, May 31. The No. 4 seed Pirates had their work cut out for them, traveling to No. 1 seed Markesan with the right to advance to a WIAA regional championship on the line.
Waterloo entered the game with momentum, just two days removed from an 8-0 thumping of No. 5 seed Pardeeville in the first round. That momentum translated into a stellar start on the mound for sophomore pitcher Cal Hush as he silenced Markesan's bats for the first four innings.
Unfortunately, the Hornets would eventually fit their billing as a top seed, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to hang on to an eventual 5-2 victory.
Markesan entered this matchup with a knack for putting up runs. The Hornets had eclipsed at least 10 runs in 10 of their 24 regular season games in 2022. Undeterred, Hush threw everything he had at them.
The Hornets got a man all the way to third base in the bottom of the first inning with only one out, spelling some early trouble. Hush answered, striking out the next batter and forcing a fly out to right to escape the jam.
Hush continued to frustrate Markesan for the next three innings. He would battle his way through at-bats and win with ground outs and line outs. The dam nearly broke in the bottom of the fourth inning as back-to-back base hits put met on second and third base with only one out, but the Pirates turned a miraculous double play to keep the Hornets off the scoreboard.
That double play ensured that the game remained tied. For as well as Hush was performing on the mound, Markesan's Chayce Osterhaus matched it.
Osterhaus allowed just two hits in his first five innings of work with one walk and six strikeouts. Freshman Bryce Aubart managed to work his way all the way to third base in the top of the third inning thanks to an error, a groundout, and a passed ball, but Osterhause prevented a run by forcing a groundout to end the inning.
Both teams had come so close, and the wait for runs came to an end in the bottom of the fifth inning. Markesan started the inning at the top of the order, and Hush quickly retired the leadoff batter to start the inning strong. Then, the Hornets got swinging.
Osterhaus started the scoring himself with a solo homerun to center field. Markesan followed with a double and an error to push another run across. That brought an end to Hush's day on the mound. Jordan Radloff came into the game in relief and in the midst of quite a jam.
Markesan did not offer him a warm welcome to the mound, either. The Hornets put a man on base with another error then put back-to-back singles into play to score three more runs. With runners on first and second and Markesan threatening to strike again, Radloff delivered a groundout to escape. Still, the Hornets held a 5-0 advantage heading to the sixth inning.
To Waterloo's credit, it never gave up. From the onset of the top of the sixth inning, the Pirates had nothing but runs on their minds. Senior Antonio Unzueta started things off with a walk. Sophomore Owen Haseleu then bashed a double to move Unzueta to third. A wild pitch allowed Unzueta to motor home for Waterloo's first run of the game, cutting the deficit to 5-1.
Radloff then threw himself an assist by singling to left field to bring Haseleu home. The quick scoring outburst prompted a pitching change from Markesan as Hayden Quade took the mound for the Hornets. The switch seemed to be a wise one as Waterloo immediately grounded into a double play to end the inning and kill off the momentum.
In the bottom of the sixth, Radloff quickly got his team back to the plate. He retired the side in order with a strikeout, a ground out, and a fly out. Heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Pirates had one more chance to keep the season alive.
Hush poked a single into shallow center field to start the potential rally, and leadoff batter Jon Sampo drew a 2-out walk to bring the tying run to the plate. The comeback wasn't meant to be as Quade threw a strikeout, ending the game and Waterloo's season in the process.
The loss brings an end to the high school careers of seniors Antonio Unzueta, Kaden Ring, and Ian Ritter.
The class of 2022 will be missed, but it's hard not to get excited about the wealth of young talent this team has. The Pirates return stud seniors-to-be Radloff and Cooper Setz as well as a loaded class of 2024 with names like Hush, Sampo, Haseleu, and Trevor Firari highlighting it. While this early exit from the state tournament is a disappointing one, the Pirates have an exciting core to make a deeper run in the coming years.