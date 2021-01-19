LAKE MILLS
With dual wins over Sugar River, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran, Waterloo guaranteed itself at least a share of the Capitol Conference wrestling dual championship for the second time in three years.
In a quadrangular held at Lakeside Lutheran High School on Jan. 15, the Pirates slammed Sugar River, 57-12, and leveled Lake Mills, 60-9, and pinned Lakeside Lutheran, 52-22, improving to 5-0 in Capitol Conference duals.
“This was one of the main goals we had at the start of the season, we won it two years ago and it’s something we wanted to try to get back,” said Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster. “They definitely came out and were ready to roll.”
Waterloo holds a two-match lead over second-place Lakeside and even if it should lose its final match to Cambridge/Marshall this Friday, the Pirates (5-0 in duals) would ultimately share the league title with Poynette. The Pumas (2-1) still have three duals to make up.
Senior standouts Juan Alonso and Jonathan Aguero both went 3-0 on the night, splitting matches between 126 and 132 pounds. Alonso pinned Lakeside’s Noah Weidner at 126 and Sugar River’s Matthew Loshaw at 132 while receiving a forfeit to Lake Mills. Aguero earned a 12-3 major decision over Lakeside’s Sam Schmidt at 132.
“It’s definitely nice for them to get the opportunity to get out on the mat,” Schuster said of Alonso and Aguero. “They both do receive a decent amount of forfeits, so they take advantage of any matches they can.”
Also having a big night was Gavin Wright. The junior pinned Sugar River’s Jacob Walker and Lake Mills’ Tyler Theder while receiving a forfeit to Lakeside Lutheran at heavyweight.
Arguably the best match of the night occurred at 182 pounds where Waterloo senior Reynol Limon held on for a 6-5 decision over Sugar River’s Carson Loshaw.
“Reynol started down and had to battle back in the third period. He worked through some things and battle his way to the win. That’s the type of performance we need this time of year,” said Schuster.
“A lot of the things we’re doing now are trying to refine some things so we’re ready to roll once the regional and sectional time comes,” Schuster added.
WIAA Tournament Revised
Waterloo will host one of the 16 WIAA Division 3 regionals on Jan. 30. Sectionals will be held Feb. 6 but at a site yet to be determined. The 2021 WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Tournament will be held at Wausau West High School Feb. 13.
Up Next
As mentioned, Waterloo will wrap up the regular season Friday at home hosting Cambridge/Marshall. The Capitol Conference dual begins at 7 p.m.
WATERLOO 57
SUGAR RIVER 12
106 — Carillo won by forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Sugar River won by forfeit.
126 — Aguero won by forfeit.
132 — Alonso, W, pinned Loshaw, SR.
138 — Quaglia, SR, dec. Soter, W.
145 — Firari, W, pinned Lettman, SR.
152 — Firari won by forfeit.
160 — Zielinski, SR, dec. Schneider, W.
170 — Bostwick won by forfeit.
182 — Limon, W, dec. Loshaw, SR, 6-5.
195 — Moreno won by forfeit.
220 — Besl won by forfeit.
*285 — Wright, W, pinned Walker, LL.
*starting weight
WATERLOO 52
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 22
106 — Carillo won by forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — McIlvain, LL, won by forfeit.
*126 — Alonso, W, pinned Weidner, LL.
132 — Aguero, W maj. dec. S. Schmidt, LL, 12-3.
138 — R. Schmidt, LL, pinned Soter, W.
145 — Fugate, W, pinned Grow, LL.
152 — Firari, W, pinned Winters, LL.
160 — Schneider, W, pinned Dwyer, LL.
170 — C. Schmidt LL, pinned Bostwick, W.
182 — Limon, W, won by forfeit.
195 — Moreno, W, won by forfeit.
220 — Haley, LL, maj. dec. Besl, W, 14-3.
285 — Wright, W, won by forfeit.
*starting weight
WATERLOO 60
LAKE MILLS 9
106 — Carillo, W, received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Alonso, W, received forfeit.
132 — Aguero, W, received forfeit.
138 — Soter, W, received forfeit.
145 — Fugate, W, received forfeit.
152 — Firari, W, received forfeit.
160 — Schneider, W, received forfeit.
170 — Cassady, LM, pinned Bostwick, W.
182 — Tindell, LM, dec. Limon, W, 9-4.
195 — Moreno, W, received forfeit.
220 — Besl, W, received forfeit.
285 — Wright, W, pinned Theder, LM.
*starting weight
