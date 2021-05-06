Senior Brooke Mosher won the triple jump in 34 feet, 1 1/4 inches to lead Waterloo’s girls track and field team to a seventh place finish at the Pirate Invitational on Thursday, May 6.
Mosher also took second in the long jump (15-10) and the high jump (4-10).
Waterloo’s boys placed fifth with 63 points. Senior Jackson Christenson was second in the 300 hurdles (44.60). Senior Kyle Fugate placed third in the pole vault (9-0) and the 110 hurdles (19.21).
Team scores — girls: Columbus 137, Sun Prairie 126.5, Rio 109.5, Mayville 75.5, Hustisford 58, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 52, Waterloo 45.5, Parkview 39, Horicon 22
Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 137, Columbus 131, Horicon 110, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 83, Waterloo 63, Hustisford 59, Parkview 45, Mayville 20, Rio 4
