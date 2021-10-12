The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input on improvements along Highway 73, in the village of Marshall from Highway 19 to the north Marshall village limit in Dane County. Construction is scheduled for 2025.
A narrated presentation and materials detailing the Highway 73 project are available to view on the project website at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis73/default.aspx, or visit wisconsindot.gov and search “WIS 73 (WIS 19 to North Village Limits)” and select the first link.
In addition to replacing the Highway 73 pavement, upgrading curb ramps to meet ADA compliance and new pavement markings, the project will work on the bridge over the Maunesha River, including installation of new concrete approach slabs and repair curbs; spot surface repair on the abutments and painting the bridge railing.
Highway 73 through traffic is anticipated to be detoured via Highway 19 and Highway 89 during construction. Highway 73 will remain open to local residences and businesses.
All persons interested in the project are encouraged to view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail or phone. Comments will assist us in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community. Input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process. Questions and comments can be directed to DOT Project Manager Steve Porter at Steve.Porter@dot.wi.gov, 608-243-3366, or mailed to the DOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.