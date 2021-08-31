Marshall football continued its hot start to the season with a 28-14 victory over Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) Friday, August 27. It was a solid test for the Cardinals. Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) went undefeated and won state in Division 7 in 2019 and posted a 5-1 record in the 2021 alternate spring season. On Friday night, the Cardinals showed it was a new year, and they were not to be underestimated.
“Tremendous tremendous effort by our kids and coaches,” Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “Black Hawk/Warren is an outstanding football team and program. For us to go on the road and get a quality win against a big time opponent says so much about the character of this football team. I couldn’t be more proud of our group.”
Things started slow on both sides Friday night. The score remained tied at 0 as the first quarter came to a close. Black Hawk/Warren struck first just minutes into the second quarter, a 19-yard rush by Landen Mahoney. This woke something up inside the Cardinals. It was showtime.
Earlier this season, Kleinheinz said his Cardinals were not afraid to throw the ball this season. Friday night was a tremendous example of that, specifically because of the main target. Senior running back Bryce Frank, typically the workhorse in the running game, carried the ball just five times for 34 yards. Kleinheinz opted to make Frank a weapon through the air as the senior caught three passes for 92 yards. Two of his three receptions went for scores, a 17-yard trip to the endzone to kick off scoring for the Cardinals in the second quarter followed by a huge 71-yard catch and run less than four minutes later.
Now toting a 14-6 lead with under two minutes to play in the second quarter, the Marshall defense stepped up to make the lead even bigger. Junior linebacker Ramon Campos jumped a screen pass and intercepted it, returning it all the way to the Black Hawk/Warren 5 yard line. Marshall senior quarterback Craig Ward would quickly connect with Cole Denniston to bump the score to 21-6 entering halftime.
Another quiet quarter passed as no one scored in the third quarter. Marshall was tightening its grip defensively while its offense did a good job of securing long second and third down conversions to grind out the clock.
Frank made his influence felt again early in the fourth with a 30-yard touchdown run to bump the Cardinals’ lead to 28-6. From there, the Marshall defense ensured the victory would be secured. Black Hawk/Warren did manage to find the endzone with under a minute left in the game, but it was too little, too late. A dominant defensive performance that included three forced turnovers led the Cardinals to a 2-0 record.
Ward continued his impressive passing start to the season, going 9-11-176-0 with three touchdowns. Sophomore Matthew Motl led the way in rushing for the Cardinals, gaining 47 yards on 16 attempts. Denniston led the team in receiving, turning his five catches into 75 yards.
This Friday, Marshall kicks off Eastern Suburban Conference play with a trip to Pardeeville. The Bulldogs enter the game with a 1-0 record, having beaten Cambria-Friesland 24-0 in week one. Their week two game, a home game with Poynette, was cancelled as the Pumas had complications related to COVID-19.
In that week one victory, Pardeeville was led by do-it-all senior Derek Lindert. On offense, he carried 18 times for 96 yards and two scores. Defensively, he racked up eight total tackles. He even made an impact on special teams, returning a punt 40 yards to the endzone. If the Cardinals want to keep their hot start to the season going, they will have to contain Lindert.
“We told the kids after the game that we have to avoid a let down,” Kleinheinz said. “We knew Black Hawk/Warren was a big game on our schedule, but every team from here on out is going to give us their best shot. We are the defending conference champ, we know what’s at stake every week.”