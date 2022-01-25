Both the Marshall and Waterloo wrestling teams have been in action over the past week. Let's take a look at how the Cardinals and Pirates fared in their competitions.
Waterloo was up first, competing against Watertown Luther Prep in a dual on Thursday, Jan. 20. Luther Prep brought a strong challenge, coming out with a 43-22 team victory.
The Phoenix earned plenty of points via forfeit. They picked up six free points in the 160 lbs., 182 lbs., 220 lbs., and 285 lbs. weight classes. Waterloo earned no victories via forfeit.
Sophomore Trevor Firari kicked the day off the the Pirates in an impressive fashion, scoring a 9-1 major decision victory over Jesus Chavez-Alejandre to bring four points home.
Junior Alan Lopez was able to add to the win column for Waterloo as well in the 113 lbs. weight class. He pinned his opponent, Micah Boggs, in 3:11 to earn six points the Pirates.
The pins continued in the 138 lbs. and 145 lbs. weight classes. Sophomore Ryan Sturgill was Waterloo's representative in the 138 lbs. weight class, and he pinned Silas Hillmer in 1:42 to earn six team points. Junior Jacob Soter brought back six points as well in the 145 lbs. weight class. He pinned Matthew Hahnke in 2:44.
Freshman Ryan Fugate had quite the battle in his match against Jason Kehren in the 120 lbs. weight class. The two battled to an 8-8 tie at the end of three periods. In the extra time, Kehren was able to snag two points for a sudden victory by a 10-8 score. This earned three points for the Phoenix.
"Our kids are working super hard," Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. "Things don't always go in our favor, but the kids show resiliency. They feed off of each other and battle until the last second ticks off the clock. They're buying into the effort and fight it takes to succeed."
Next up, the Pirates have a home dual with Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Following that, they will participate in the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 29.
As for Marshall, it competed in the Warrior Duals at Waupun High School on Saturday, Jan. 22. Participating schools included Columbus, Laconia, Watertown Luther Prep, Westfield Area, host Waupun, and of course Marshall. On the day, Marshall only competed against Westfield Area and Waupun.
The Cardinals kicked off the day against Westfield, picking up a 36-24 team victory. Marshall earned forfeit victories in the 126, 132, 138, and 170 lbs. weight classes. Westfield got forfeits in the 106 and 285 lbs. weight classes.
Sophomore Tucker Cobb earned one of two of Marshall's victories against Westfield in the 120 lbs. weight class. Cobb worked quickly against Cooper Dunnett, securing a pin in 0:44.
Junior Grant Chadwick earned the Cardinals' other victory in the 220 lbs. weight class. In a long battle against Stephan Foster, Chadwick held on to grab a pin at the 4:22 mark.
After a short break, Marshall was right back on the mat against the host school, Waupun. Home-mat advantage seemed to work in the Warriors' favor as they secured a 56-23 team win over the Cardinals.
Waupun picked up forfeit wins int he 106, 152, 160, 170, 220, and 285 lbs. weight classes. Marshall got forfeit points in the 120 and 182 lbs. weight classes. As was the case against Westfield, Marshall earned two wins on the mat against Waupun.
Junior Tyler Petersen picked up the first one in the 126 lbs. weight class. He pinned Lucas Bresser in 0:55. In the 132 lbs. weight class, junior Drew Johnson was impressive against Caiden DeGroff. He earned a technical fall victory, outscoring his opponent 20-5.
The Cardinals will have to hope the momentum from a good performance here carries over, as they don't have any meets scheduled until the Capitol - South conference meet at Cambridge High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. A week after that, Marshall will participate in the WIAA regionals on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mineral Point High School.