Marshall’s football team has relied on two things during its highly successful 2020 season: its defense and the big-play ability of Bryce Frank. Both played a major role in a 14-2 win over archrival Waterloo Friday night, leading the Cardinals to the Eastern Suburban Conference championship.
“Waterloo’s got a very good offense so for our defense to go out there and do that is just tremendous,” said Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz. “We played on our half of the field an awful lot tonight and I thought our defense really did a great job; once they got inside the 30, our defense really stiffened up.”
And while the Cardinals (6-0 overall, 6-0 ESC) were busy holding the Pirates (4-3, 4-2) out of the end zone, Frank used his blazing speed to produce two long touchdowns that ultimately proved to be the difference.
Frank, who entered the game averaging an ESC-best 124.8 yards/game on the ground, broke a scoreless not on the ground, but through the air when he got behind the Waterloo defense and caught Craig Ward’s pass in stride for a 69-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the first half. The junior added the extra point as well as Marshall led, 7-0.
But it was Frank’s second touchdown that sank the Pirates’ ship. After Marshall’s defense stopped Waterloo inches short on a 4th-and-6 inside the 30-yard line on the first drive of the second half, Frank took a handoff from Ward, got to the edge and showcased that sprinter speed by ripping off a 77-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, giving the visitors a 14-0 advantage.
“We know if we can just get him a seam it’s all he needs,” said Kleinheinz. “We were just grinding trying to find ways to get him in space and give him a couple of different looks to get (Waterloo) off balance and finally we were able to do it there; once he’s out in front you’re not going to catch him from behind.”
“That took the wind out of us, that’s for sure. That was a backbreaker,” Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell said. “I thought if we could keep it within a one-score game, and maybe if Eugene could pop one, but once it got to two scores we had to diversify the offense a bit. We just didn’t have enough weapons.”
Waterloo threatened to score both at the end of the first half and at the start of the second. An 11-play drive just before the break ended when junior quarterback Blake Huebner’s pass was intercepted by Ward in the end zone.
The Pirates put the ball in the hands of Eugene Wolff, their leading rusher, as the second half began. On five consecutive carries Wolff gained 29 yards, and after an incomplete pass, Wolff ripped off another 8 yards and had his team inside the Marshall 30.
Waterloo was then faced with a 4th-and-6 when Huebner, who was nearly sacked for a loss, scrambled for what appeared to be a first down. However, after an official’s measurement, the Pirates were inches short and turned the ball over on downs.
“I’m still not quite sure about that measurement,” Frisell said.
Frank scored on the very next play.
The Pirates’ lone points came late in the third quarter when junior defensive lineman Luke Fiedorowicz sacked Ward in the end zone for a safety.
The Waterloo coaching staff installed a brand new offense in preparation for its showdown with archrival Marshall, in hopes of throwing the conference leaders off their game.
Just three plays into Friday’s game that would determine the ESC championship, the new game plan was all but thrown out the window. On the third play of the game senior running back Jordi Aguero, the team’s second-leading rusher, suffered a severe leg injury, and as he was taken off on a stretcher.
“When Jordi went down, it was done,” said Pirates head coach Dave Frisell, who did not fully know the extent of Aguero’s injury but was told by the paramedics that it was ‘pretty bad.’ “We had to really patchwork on the fly — we put guys in places they had never played in their lives — and see if we could make it work. Never once did I hear a kid complain, never once did I hear a kid say ‘what it’ they just played hard tonight.
“I’ve coached over 200 football games and I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of a group of kids.”
“I thought we played really good football, we just gave up to big plays; it’s kind of what we talked about during the week, if we don’t give them big plays, we’ve got a shot,” Frisell added.
Wolff finished with a game-high 132 yards on 32 carries and with the effort moved slightly ahead of Frank for the ESC rushing lead with 744. Frank, who has played one less game than Wolff, has 739 going into the postseason.
“(Number) 5 (Frank) is a good player, once he gets loose he’s trouble,” said Frisell of Frank, who finished with 115 yards on 12 carries while catching the one pass for 69 yards.
The conference title is Marshall’s first since sharing the Capitol South title with Waterloo in 2015.
“It’s just a wave of emotions,” said Kleinheinz. “You think about back in July not even knowing if we were going to be able to do this, to 'hey, we’re actually going to do this.' I’ll be honest with you, we didn’t know what we had for a team, but some of our kids took such a leap in the offseason, which is pretty amazing considering how little our facilities were available. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids.
“There’s almost a sense of relief. The pressure got a lot tighter as the games went on.”
Marshall’s defense has now given up just 25 points in six games.
“Luis Bello played his best game of the year, they tried to run at him all night long and he was up to the task. And, Kelby Petersen was on one wheel — most guys don’t come back until 4-to-6 weeks after a (lower leg) injury like that — we didn’t start him on offense and we were trying to get through but we had to go to him in the second half. I give him a lot of credit for digging deep. It’s efforts like that that help us win,” said Kleinheinz.
Both teams will now head into the WIAA playoffs.
“That’s big for our program, to keep playing and to keep getting reps and to get the feel for what it’s like to play in the playoffs and a big game against a school we probably haven’t seen before,” Frisell said. “This is a good experience for our kids. I really believe if our kids put the work in in the offseason that we’ll be back right in this same position next year.”
MARSHALL 14, WATERLOO 2
Marshall 0 7 7 0 — 14
Waterloo 0 0 2 0 — 2
Marshall — Frank 69 pass from Ward (Frank kick).
Marshall — Frank 77 run (Frank kick).
Waterloo — Safety.
First Downs — M 6, W 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 19-109, W 50-177. Passing Yards — M 94, W 34. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 4-10-0, W 4-15-2. Fumbles-lost — M 0-0, W 0-0. Penalties — M 9-85, W 7-75.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: M: Frank 12-115; W: Wolff 32-132. Passing: M: Ward 4-9-0, 94; W: Huebner 4-15-2, 34. Receiving: M: Frank 1-69; W: N/A.
