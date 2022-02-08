The month of January was a tough one for the Marshall boys basketball team. An injury to senior sharpshooter Cole Denniston only made matters worse for the Cardinals as they lost four of their first five games in the inaugural month of the year. Late January and early February have given a glimmer of hope.
Marshall seems to have its swagger back as it has now won four straight. A blowout of Waterloo kicked things off, followed by back-to-back non-conference wins against Hustisford and Lake Mills before the Cardinals scored a huge Capitol - South conference win over Cambridge to keep things rolling. Perhaps the sweetest part of that Cambridge win was the return of Denniston, who's ankle injury suffered on Jan. 21 healed quickly.
As has been the case all season, stellar senior guard Craig Ward was the driving force behind the streak. The sharpshooter has averaged 26 points per game in his last three games.
His highest point total of the streak came Saturday, Jan. 29 against Hustisford. Ward dropped 34 on the Falcons as the Cardinals marched to a 77-43 victory over their non-conference opponent. Senior forward Reid Truschinski was the next leading scorer at 16 as Marshall was able to use the depths of its bench in the blowout.
Marshall's next opponent, non-conference Lake Mills on Tuesday, Feb. 1, would prove to be a much tougher game. In a nail biter, the Cardinals squeaked out a 59-57 win over the L-Cats. Ward and Truschinski were again the driving forces for Marshall as they scored 21 and 18, respectively.
The 2-game non-conference streak ended on Friday, Feb. 4 as Marshall traveled to Columbus to take on the Bluejays. This was the first meeting of the season between the two squads, and Marshall left a lasting impression with a 68-52 win. Ward led the way with 22 points, followed by Truschinski with 17 and senior forward Michael Lutz with 13. Denniston knocked down a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight points in his return to the court.
The 4-game winning streak has Marshall up to a 15-4 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the Capitol - South. The Cardinals sit alone at 3rd in the conference and there are plenty of upcoming chances to climb the rankings.
Next up for Marshall is a rematch with Cambridge, this time at home, on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Cardinals' only other game this week is a home game against conference-leading Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Capitol - South boys basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Feb. 5*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Wisconsin Heights, 5-1 (10-7)
2. Belleville, 4-1 (13-5)
3. Marshall, 3-2 (15-4)
4. New Glarus, 3-3 (10-9)
5. Cambridge, 1-4 (8-10)
6. Waterloo, 0-5 (2-15)
BBB: MARSHALL 77, HUSTISFORD 43
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|K. Miggins
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|1
|C. Siedschlag
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|J. Hellenbrand
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|J. Eggers
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|4
|M. Lutz
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|5
|B. Frank
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|11
|C. Ward
|14-23
|1-1
|5-10
|34
|13
|J. Hornby
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|15
|L. Bello
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|23
|J. Grady
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|35
|R. Truschinski
|6-9
|3-3
|1-2
|16
|40
|M. Motl
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|TOTALS
|-
|29-56
|6-7
|9-25
|70
|HUSTISFORD
|#
|NAME
|FT
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|3
|C. Schreiber
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|C. Peplinski
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|10
|J. Peplinski
|2-5
|1-2
|1-2
|6
|21
|N. Newville
|0-8
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|23
|G. Thimm
|7-13
|6-9
|3-7
|23
|31
|Br. Peplinski
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|41
|A. Maas
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|45
|Bl. Peplinski
|2-9
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|16-46
|7-12
|4-17
|43
BBB: MARSHALL 59, LAKE MILLS 57
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|K. Miggins
|2
|2-3
|0
|6
|4
|M. Lutz
|2
|0-0
|0
|4
|5
|B. Frank
|2
|0
|1
|5
|11
|C. Ward
|7
|5-6
|2
|21
|23
|J. Grady
|2
|0
|1
|5
|35
|R. Truschinski
|6
|4-5
|2
|18
|TOTALS
|-
|21
|11-14
|6
|59
|LAKE MILLS
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|0
|JP Rguig
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|AJ Bender
|-
|-
|-
|25
|3
|E. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|9
|23
|L. Carrigan
|-
|-
|-
|22
|TOTALS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57
BBB: MARSHALL 68, CAMBRIDGE 52
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|K. Miggins
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|M. Lutz
|3-9
|6-6
|1-1
|13
|5
|B. Frank
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|11
|C. Ward
|8-15
|4-4
|2-3
|22
|20
|C. Denniston
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|8
|35
|R. Truschinski
|6-10
|5-5
|0-0
|17
|TOTALS
|-
|22-47
|15-17
|5-9
|64
|CAMBRIDGE
|#
|NAME
|FG
|FT
|3PT
|PTS
|4
|M. Heth
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|12
|5
|J. Horton
|6-10
|0-1
|2-4
|14
|10
|A. Schroeder
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|15
|T. Tesdal
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|20
|D. Holzhueter
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|21
|K. Parish
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|23
|M. Buckman
|5-10
|3-4
|1-2
|14
|24
|N. Buckman
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|30
|D. Schuchart
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|TOTALS
|-
|18-39
|9-13
|7-16
|52