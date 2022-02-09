 Skip to main content

Dane County

Dane County seeks 2022 Fairest of the Fair

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and have strong ties to the Dane County community

Young adults with a passion for the local community and the Dane County Fair are encouraged to apply by March 6 to serve as the 2022 Dane County Fairest of the Fair. Making public appearances at parades and various community events, the Fairest of the Fair also promotes the Dane County Fair through radio interviews and social media.

As the fair’s official spokesperson, the Fairest of the Fair appears daily at the Dane County Fair, July 21-24, and will compete to become the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in January 2023.

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and have strong ties to the Dane County community. Qualifications considered include school and youth organization involvement, community service activities, and familiarity with the Dane County Fair. The Fairest of the Fair program requires strong communication skills, a professional appearance, and an outgoing personality. The full list of eligibility requirements, the application and more information can be found at http://www.danecountyfair.com/pages/Fairest-of-the-Fair.php

Applications must be returned by March 6 to be considered for final interviews and selection of the 2022 Fairest of the Fair on April 3 at Badger Farms in Deerfield. The individual chosen to serve as the 2022 Dane County Fairest of the Fair will be publicly coronated on Saturday, June 11 at the 2022 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.

In the heart of Madison, the Dane County Fair is home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, a carnival, and all the best fair foods. With over a 170-year history, the Dane County Fair will once again be held at the Alliant Energy Center, July 21-24, 2022.

