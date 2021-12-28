While most of the rest of the world got ready to celebrate the holiday weekend, the Marshall wrestling team got to work. The Cardinals competed in the Hamilton Duals at Milwaukee Hamilton High School on Wednesday, Dec. 22. There, Marshall scored a team win over Kenosha Tremper. The Cardinals wrestled hard to score a 36-24 team victory.
Tucker Cobb got the day started in style for the Cardinals in the 120 lbs. weight class. He scored a pin over Tremper’s Connor Crawford in 2:49 to earn six points for his team.
The pins continued for Marshall in the 152 lbs. weight class. Kasey Finke was locked in a long battle with Tremper’s Anthony Neeson until he finally secured the pin 5:19 into the match to lock up six more Marshall points.
Turner Cobb secured the final pin of the dual for the Cardinals. He was engaged in had another long match with his opponent, Tremper’s Jeffery Hines. Cobb was able to make a play and secure the pin 5:55 into the match.
Marshall got some scoring help from matches that went to decision, as well. Drew Johnson, wresting in the 132 lbs. weight class, picked up three points for the Cardinals as he topped Tremper’s Rory Dutton by a 6-0 decision.
Grant Chadwick also picked up three points for Marshall in the 220 lbs. weight class. He took home an 8-1 decision victory over Tremper’s Aidan Gontscharow.
The remainder of Marshall’s points came via forfeit in the weight classes of 126 lbs. (Tyler Petersen) and 145 lbs. (Kody Finke).
18 of Tremper’s 24 team points came via forfeit. The Trojans’ sole win on the day came in the 138 lbs. weight class as Tremper’s Nathan Johnson pinned Remington Braun in 1:53.
This was the last competition for Marshall in this calendar year. The Cardinals will hope to swing momentum from a solid performance into the new year. First up for Marshall is a dual meet at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They’ll follow that up with another road trip, this time on Saturday, Jan. 8 to Cedar Grove High School to compete in the Cedar Grove Rocket Scramble.
Following the Rocket Scramble, Marshall will compete in the Capitol — South Conference multi on Thursday, Jan. 13.