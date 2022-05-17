With the Capitol Conference meet coming this week and the WIAA state tournament coming next week, both the Marshall and Waterloo track & field teams needed one last regular season challenge. Both squads headed off to different invitationals on Friday, May 13 as one final challenge for the regular season.
Marshall headed north to compete in the Wisconsin Dells Invitational. The boys finished in 9th of nine teams with 12 team points and the girls finished 8th of nine teams with 42.5 points. Participating schools included Adams-Friendship, DeForest, Marshfield, Mauston, Medford Area, Ripon, Sauk Prairie, and host Wisconsin Dells.
Waterloo played some more familiar opponents as they participated in the Raider Invite at Belleville High School. The boys finished 12th of 12 teams with eight team points and the girls finished 10th of 12 teams with 18 team points. Participating teams included Albany, host Belleville, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, Black Hawk, Cambridge, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lodi, Monroe, Monticello, and Wisconsin Heights.
Despite the stiff competition, Marshall put together some very strong performances on the track. Senior Canon Siedschlag was chief among them, blazing a time of 52.65 in the 400 meter dash to earn the boys their only 1st place finish of the day.
Other strong performances for the boys included a a 4th place finish in the 4x200 relay. Junior Peyton Colden, freshmen Fernando Campos and Max Timpel, and senior Josh Eggers came together to run a 1:39.75 for their position. Senior Justin Grady also had a nice performance in the 800 meter run, finishing 5th with a time of 2:10.49, a personal record.
Eggers was the star of the show for the boys in the field portion of the invitational. He tied for 4th in high jump with a height of 5-08.00, which was the boys' highest finish of the day.
As for the girls, sophomore Wynn Held got things started off on a good note in the 100 meter dash. She secured an early 6th place finish with her time of 13.80 seconds to set the tone.
Freshman Emma Hellenbrand found some success on the track as well. She grabbed 8th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:09.77 and 7th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:44.22. Both were personal records as the freshman continues to show improvement this season.
Junior Courtney Checky picked up some crucial points for the Cardinals in the field portion of the invitational. She finished 5th in the discus with a throw of 92-04.
As for the Pirates, their familiarity with the teams they were competing against didn't help them in the final standings.
The track portion of the event proved to be a tough one for the boys. Junior Rick Ugorji produced the best result of the day in the boys 110 meter hurdles. He finished 8th with a time of 18.46. Junior teammate Sam Billingsly was right behind him in 9th with a time of 18.96.
Outside of the two hurdlers, Waterloo's boys could hang their hat on a strong performance in the 4x200 relay. Senior Luke Fiedorowicz, as well as sophomores Benny Marshall, Dakota Sturgill, and Ryan Sturgill teamed up to put up a time of 1:41.07 to finish in 6th.
Marshall produced the boy's best result of the day in the field. He earned himseld 3rd place in the long jump with a distance of 20-03.00. Fiedorowicz also impressed in the discus, claiming 4th with a toss of 115-10.
The competition proved to be tough for the girls, top to bottom. Sophomore Marin Dolfin had the best individual result of the day in the long jump, where she took 7th with a jump of 15-00.00. The Pirates also grabbed 7th in the 4x200 relay as freshman Ella Wredberg, Dolfin, sophomore Reina Degler, and sophomore Alisa Sheshina came together for a time of 2:09.38.
With these tough matchups against bigger schools in the rearview mirror, both Marshall and Waterloo turn their attention to the postseason. They'll both head to Lodi High School for the Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday, May 17. They'll split for the state tournament. Marshall's regional will be at Lake Mills and Waterloo will be at Princeton High School, both on Monday, May 23.