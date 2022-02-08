Feb. 10 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

The American legion County meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Mills Legion Post 67 building, 129 S. Main St. All legionaries are welcome to attend.
Community Talent Show
The Waterloo Area Historical Society and the Waterloo Area Business Association are joining hands in planning the first Community Talent Show. The show is meant to showcase Waterloo’s talent from kids of all ages, 8 to 80. Call 920-478-8015 for more information.
Meals on Wheels
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is in need of volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals for a few hours at a time. Those interested can contact Paula at pjacob@waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering a five week educational program for people with mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or 608-232-3400 ext. 115.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Snowmobile Association Meat Raffle
The Watertown Snowmobile Association will host its meat raffle Sunday, Feb. 20 at Ann’s Farmington Inn, N6443 S. Farmington Road, Helenville from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be silent auction items, multiple raffles, prizes and drink specials. For more information, call 920-262-1919 or go to jcsawi.org.