Monona charter school to host info session

One City Schools, a charter school with a location on W. Broadway in Monona, is hosting an information session for local families this weekend.
One City Schools will be hosting EdFest 2022 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. over Zoom. It’s a free event meant to show families the wide variety of educational opportunities that exist in Dane County.
One City Schools is partnering with 11 other Dane County public and private schools for the event. Each school will have representatives present to tell families about their school and what it offers learners.
“We wanted to give families the opportunity to learn about a variety of education options available to their children in Dane County,” explained One City Head of Schools Devon Davis. “This group of schools looks forward to further collaborations with all schools in Dane County. We are all here to empower our children to be the best versions of themselves, and different schools do this in different ways. We are all excited about this opportunity to work together to meet the diverse learning needs and interests of every child in Dane County.”
Participating schools will be:
Clark Street Community School (Middleton), Eagle School (Fitchburg), Hickory Hill Academy (Madison), Madison Community Montessori (Middleton), Madison Country Day School (Waunakee), Madison Waldorf School (Madison), Milestone Democratic School (Madison), Nuestro Mundo Community School (Madison), One City Schools (Madison/Monona), Verona Area School District (Verona), WI Virtual Academy (McFarland/Statewide) and Wingra School (Madison).