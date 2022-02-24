The Waterloo girls basketball team advanced to the regional final of Sectional 3 in Division 4 with a 45-42 in over Markesan on Wednesday, Feb. 23. An extra day of wait after icy conditions pushed the game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, couldn't clear an anxious air around the game.
The last time these two teams met, things were close. In just their second game of the season, the Pirates squeaked out a 34-33 win over the Hornets thanks to a game-high 14 points from sophomore guard Brenna Huebner.
This time around, Waterloo was without junior guard Julia Asik, who was lost around midseason with a leg injury. There was reason for concern in the rematch, but Huebner proved she had the Hornets' number.
The sophomore dazzled again, leading Waterloo with 14 points thanks to three 3-pointers. The Pirates also got a solid performance from sophomore Tess Blundell, who contributed 10.
Markesan was led by Amy Kelly with a game-high 17 points. The difference in this one came down to shooting proficiency as Waterloo knocked down five 3-pointers while Markesan didn't make any.
Waterloo's reward for the win in the daunting task of taking on the No. 1 seed in the bracket, Brodhead. The Cardinals were certainly deserving of the top seed after finishing the regular season 20-2, including a perfect 18-0 record in the Rock Valley conference. Brodhead was ranked the No. 6 team in Division 4 in the final WIAA coaches poll.
Brodhead took on two other Capitol - South teams this season with varrying degrees of success. One of the Cardinals' two losses came at the hands of Belleville in the Evansville Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Brodhead also faced off against New Glarus, which it beat 51-36. Waterloo went 0-4 against the Wildcats and Glarner Knights this season.
The Cardinals have two players averaging double digit points per game: junior forward Abbie Dix (14.7) and senior guard Kiarra Moe (12.5). Dix is uber-productive, averaging a double-double as she picks up 11.5 rebounds per game to boot.
The matchup is set to go down at Brodhead High school on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
GBB: WATERLOO 45, MARKESAN 42
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|M. Webster
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|10
|B. Lauersdorf
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|0
|2
|2-4
|8
|20
|T. Blundell
|2
|1
|3-4
|10
|21
|B. Huebner
|2
|3
|1-2
|14
|32
|A. Baumann
|3
|0
|0-3
|6
|TOTALS
|-
|10
|5
|8-15
|45
|MARKESAN
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|L. Bobek
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|10
|A. Kelly
|6
|0
|5-6
|17
|11
|A. Clark
|0
|0
|5-8
|5
|20
|D. Graff
|4
|0
|4-4
|12
|25
|J. Lenz
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|16
|0
|14-18
|42