The Waterloo School Board has approved a preliminary 2021-22 budget to present to voters at the school district’s annual meeting next month.
The district’s budget hearing and annual meeting are Monday, September 27. The budget hearing is at 6 p.m. and annual meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The school board unanimously approved a preliminary budget on Aug. 9 that includes about $10.3 million in general fund spending. That’s a 4.7 percent increase over $9.86 million 2020-21.
Business Manager Susan Gould said rising salary and benefits and a “huge” recent inflationary rise in costs for services like heat and electricity, and sewer and water, is contributing to the projected spending increase and going forward, will contribute to the school district having to dip into its reserves to cover costs.
Gould said she anticipates that the school district “will consume about 40 percent of its fund balance over the next two years.”
“Heat is up 30 percent. Sewer and water are up 18 percent. Supplies and shipping of those supplies are up 30 percent. All the while we struggle to pay staff competitive wages,” Gould wrote in a budget memo presented to the board.
Gould said keeping staff wages and benefits competitive is critical.
“In my opinion, we cannot afford to take a step backwards on the district’s work toward keeping employees’ wages and benefits competitive with other area schools,” she said.
Gould told the school board that an anticipated $288,000 increase in general state aid is coming to the school district this year, approved as part of the state biennial budget in July. But, she said, it be offset by an anticipated $338,000 decrease in local property taxes because the school district’s revenue cap remains frozen, allowing the district to only bring in so much money.
“The additional state dollars won’t help schools,” Gould said. “The additional state aid will be swapped for local property taxes.”
Gould said the school district's portion of the local tax rate will likely be the lowest seen in 20 years, “which is a great thing” for local taxpayers.
But that makes it hard for the district to cover its costs, she said.
The school district anticipates levying about $2.9 million in local taxes for 2021-22, a decrease of about 11 percent from $3.24 million in 2020-21. It expects to receive about $5.69 million in general state aid, an increase of about 5.3 percent from $5.4 million 2020-21.
Gould said the final budget to be presented at the annual meeting will take into account student enrollment officially tallied on the third Friday in September.
The board has recently been discussing the potential of bringing a referendum to voters, to help fund future school district operating expenses.