Hopes were high for the Marshall boys basketball team entering this season. So far, those expectations have been reached. The tight-knit group of Cardinals have had their outstanding team chemistry on display all year, having already knocked off Lodi (64-56) and River Valley (67-41). On Friday, Dec. 3, Marshall improved to 3-0 on the year with a strong 64-49 victory over Columbus.
Marshall was the better team, but it hardly showed its superiority early in this one. Despite having two 6’5” starters in seniors Reid Truschinski and Micahel Lutz, the Cardinals could not come down with defensive rebounds. Columbus gladly accepted the second-chance buckets, taking an early 10-5 lead. In total, Marshall gave up seven offensive rebounds in the opening six minutes.
“We just didn’t come out and compete,” Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. “The guys decided not to quit after those first six minutes, though. They decided to fight and compete. They were not going to roll over tonight.”
Rebounding took awhile to improve for Marshall. Thankfully, senior guard Craig Ward erased all worry of its effect on the game. The defending conference player of the year showed he’d only improved in the offseason, knocking down triple after triple to bring the Cardinals back.
Ward’s rolling offense opened up open shots for other shooters like Truschinski and Cole Denniston. In the blink of an eye, Columbus was forced to burn a timeout as Marshall was on a 12-0 scoring run and had an 11-point lead. Marshall took a 30-20 lead into halftime.
The second half was never close. Marshall figured out the rebounding issue, allowing just one offensive rebound in the second half. The entire half was a showcase of just how much chemistry this senior-heavy squad has. The Cardinals play an unselfish brand of hoops, always looking for one last pass to create the easiest bucket.
“There’s a special bond with this team,” Denniston said of his seniors’ chemistry. “They understand that this is their last year playing together. They understand this isn’t just game three of the season. It’s a countdown of the last games they’ll play together in their lives. Sometimes they don’t have to say anything, they just look at each other and know that it’s time to turn it on.”
Columbus simply couldn’t keep up with the scoring production. There was a point that it clawed back to within 12 points as Marshall was attempting to bleed clock, but the Cardinals held fast to secure a 64-49 victory.
“I was pleased that we kept our composure to finish the game off,” Denniston said.
Ward led all scorers with 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Truschinski was outstanding as well, tallying 18 points. Denniston broke into the double-digits as well with 11 points thanks to three 3-pointers.
Marshall rolled the momentum from Friday’s win into another dominant performance on Monday, Dec. 6 against Watertown Luther Prep. There, continued offensive dominance from Ward and Truschinski pushed the Cardinals to a 73-52 win on the road.
Ward led all scorers with 27 points and Truschinski contributed 20. Marshall trailed for long stretches of the first half. It managed to claw back to a 34-30 lead by the time the halftime buzzer sounded. The Cardinals shook off whatever was weighing them down in the first half and exploded for 39 second-half points to secure the big win.
The 4-0 Cardinals have a bit of time to rest this week. They won’t play again until Saturday, Dec. 11 when they travel to Deerfield. Marshall will follow that with a home game against Poynette Tuesday, Dec. 14 and a neutral-site game against Pardeeville at the Fiserv Forum the following day.