STUBBY'S BOWL

Week of 2-1-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: F&M State Bank 1791.
High Team Game: Forever Young 671.
Individuals: David Edwards 563, Keith Pocock 548 (226), Cindy Stenberg 515, Laurie Frey 514, Sam Hensler 506.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Hotmar Const 2003.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 777.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 604 (246), Van Stenberg 570 (200-219), Ben Otto 201.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Clubs 1807.
High Team Game: Clubs 642.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 591 (210), Jeanne Ploc 500.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Elect 2331.
High Team Game: Rhode Elect 810.
Individuals: Austin Powers 613 (209-244), Hannah Yelk 608 (235), David Edwards 590 (213), Keith Pocock 570 (214), Andy Kuhl 569 (202), Joe Jazdzewski 556, Chris Hensler 554, Davin Gander 538 (225), Ron Buschkopf 532 (215), Kevin Kail 531 (205), Mike Anton 528 (220), Lane Gander 506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.