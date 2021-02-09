Marshall clinched a piece of the Capitol South Conference championship but could be forced to share it.
Marshall 54 Cambridge 41
The Cardinals avenged a pre-holiday loss to Cambridge with a 13-point victory Feb. 2, then defeated Belleville 70-56 Feb. 6, clinching at least a share of the league title for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
However, Marshall dropped a 60-47 decision to Wisconsin Height Monday. If New Glarus beats the Vanguards Thursday, the Cardinals will be forced to share the CSC title.
The 1-2 punch of Reid Truschinski and Craig Ward led the way for the league leaders. Truschinski scored a game-high 23 points while Ward added 21 as the duo themselves outscored the Blue Jays.
Cambridge was led by senior Jack Nikolay’s 17.
MARSHALL 54, CAMBRIDGE 41
Marshall 22 32 — 54
Cambridge 16 25 — 41
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 2-2 9, Frank 0 1-3 1, Ward 6 6-7 21, Truschinski 7 9-11 23. Totals — 16 16-23 54.
Cambridge — Nikolay 5 3-3 17, Heth 3 0-0 7, Horton 1 0-0 2, Buckman 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 4 3-8 13. Totals — 14 6-11 41.
3-point goals — M 4 (Ward 3, Lutz 1); C 7 (Nikolay 4, Schroeder 2, Heth 1). Total fouls — M 11; C 18.
Marshall 70 Belleville 56
Cole Denniston hit five 3-point baskets and scored 17 points helping Marshall beat Belleville Feb. 6, clinching at least a share of the Capitol South Conference title.
Ward finished with a game-high 19 points while Truschinski added 17.
MARSHALL 70, BELLEVILLE 56
Belleville 21 35 — 56
Marshall 35 35 — 70
Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 1 0-0 2, Desmet 1 0-0 2, Ace 4 3-3 12, T. Fahey 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 2 2-2 7, Conner 2 4-4 8, Nolden 3 3-4 11, T. Syse 3 3-6 9 S. Fahey 1 0-0 3. Totals — 18 15-19 56.
Marshall — Siedschlag 1 0-2 3, Lutz 3 0-0 6 Frank 3 0-2 6, Ward 5 7-9 19, Denniston 6 0-0 17, Grady 1 0-0 2, Truschinski 4 9-12 17. Totals — 23 16-25 70.
3-point goals — B 5 (Nolden 2, Ace 1, C. Syse 1, S. Fahey 1); M 8 (Denniston 5, Ward 2, Siedschlag 1). Total fouls — B 20; M 14. Fouled out — Ace.
WIAA Playoffs
Marshall received a No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Cambridge High School. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.