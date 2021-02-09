REID TRUSCHINSKI
Reid Truschinski scored a game-high 23 points in Marshall’s 54-41 win over Cambridge Feb. 2. In the two games against the Blue Jays this season, Truschinski scored 53 points.

 File Photo

Marshall clinched a piece of the Capitol South Conference championship but could be forced to share it.

Marshall 54 Cambridge 41

The Cardinals avenged a pre-holiday loss to Cambridge with a 13-point victory Feb. 2, then defeated Belleville 70-56 Feb. 6, clinching at least a share of the league title for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

However, Marshall dropped a 60-47 decision to Wisconsin Height Monday. If New Glarus beats the Vanguards Thursday, the Cardinals will be forced to share the CSC title.

The 1-2 punch of Reid Truschinski and Craig Ward led the way for the league leaders. Truschinski scored a game-high 23 points while Ward added 21 as the duo themselves outscored the Blue Jays.

Cambridge was led by senior Jack Nikolay’s 17.

MARSHALL 54, CAMBRIDGE 41

Marshall 22 32 — 54

Cambridge 16 25 — 41

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 2-2 9, Frank 0 1-3 1, Ward 6 6-7 21, Truschinski 7 9-11 23. Totals — 16 16-23 54.

Cambridge — Nikolay 5 3-3 17, Heth 3 0-0 7, Horton 1 0-0 2, Buckman 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 4 3-8 13. Totals — 14 6-11 41.

3-point goals — M 4 (Ward 3, Lutz 1); C 7 (Nikolay 4, Schroeder 2, Heth 1). Total fouls — M 11; C 18.

Marshall 70 Belleville 56

Cole Denniston hit five 3-point baskets and scored 17 points helping Marshall beat Belleville Feb. 6, clinching at least a share of the Capitol South Conference title.

Ward finished with a game-high 19 points while Truschinski added 17.

MARSHALL 70, BELLEVILLE 56

Belleville 21 35 — 56

Marshall 35 35 — 70

Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 1 0-0 2, Desmet 1 0-0 2, Ace 4 3-3 12, T. Fahey 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 2 2-2 7, Conner 2 4-4 8, Nolden 3 3-4 11, T. Syse 3 3-6 9 S. Fahey 1 0-0 3. Totals — 18 15-19 56.

Marshall — Siedschlag 1 0-2 3, Lutz 3 0-0 6 Frank 3 0-2 6, Ward 5 7-9 19, Denniston 6 0-0 17, Grady 1 0-0 2, Truschinski 4 9-12 17. Totals — 23 16-25 70.

3-point goals — B 5 (Nolden 2, Ace 1, C. Syse 1, S. Fahey 1); M 8 (Denniston 5, Ward 2, Siedschlag 1). Total fouls — B 20; M 14. Fouled out — Ace.

WIAA Playoffs

Marshall received a No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Cambridge High School. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.

