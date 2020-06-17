CADEN PONTI
Waterloo High School

Sports you played in high school: Basketball and Track

Favorite sports moment: Getting a new PR in triple jump

Favorite school subject: Lunch

Post high school plans: Attend UW-Stevens Point

Song you’re listening to right now: Mo Bamba

Favorite place to eat: Pizza Ranch

I like competing against: Palmyra

