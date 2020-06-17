CADEN PONTI
Waterloo High School
Sports you played in high school: Basketball and Track
Favorite sports moment: Getting a new PR in triple jump
Favorite school subject: Lunch
Post high school plans: Attend UW-Stevens Point
Song you’re listening to right now: Mo Bamba
Favorite place to eat: Pizza Ranch
I like competing against: Palmyra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.