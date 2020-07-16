ALLISON POWERS
Marshall High School
Sports you played in high school: Softball
Favorite sports moment: Going to Florida and playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Favorite school subject: English
Post high school plans: Study Criminal Justice and my softball career at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Song you’re listening to right now: None, doing my homework
Favorite place to eat: I have too many, but Panda Express
I like competing against: All schools. I liked all of the completion from all the schools/teams I played against.
Motto/saying: “I gotchu bro”
