A Lake Mills resident has taken on a hobby of restoring plastic horses as a hobby.
Emmi Voegeli of Lake Mills has spent time over the past six years painting and fixing up toy horses that she finds at flea markets and trade shows.
“It started with the frustration of one horse and it sort of snowballed from there,” Emmi said.
However, Emmi is quick to point out the interest may have been piqued at an earlier age.
“I’m sure I painted when I was kid just for fun, but what I think what really kicked it off was I wanted a certain horse from Breyer. I wrote to them and never got a response back – never one word,” Emmi said.
Breyer Animal Creations is a toy horse manufacturer that has been around since the 1950s.
“So, I finally got tired of it and painted my own. So, I was like, ‘If you’re not going to do it, I’m going to do it.”
Now, it’s a regular hobby for much of the year for Emmi and even shows the horses for displays.
“It’s a challenge to see what you can do with a damaged piece and bring it back,” Emmi said. “It’s fun to see what you can do with something that is wrecked and give it a whole new look.”
Emmi said she normally goes to the Columbus Antique Mall to buy horses, but she also goes to flea markets and to eBay occasionally.
The actual process to restore the horses depends on the figure. The first step is stripping down the horse to the bare plastic. Then, it can take a coat of primer ahead of the painting. If those steps need to be done, a horse can be done in a month. If not and Emmi can skip ahead to the basic painting, it could take about a day or two.
Some take longer as they need parts reshaped prior to the painting. For something like ear reparation, that could take up to three weeks. That takes filing and shaping, which takes time, she said.
Emmi uses acrylic paint. If it is a small figure, she will hand paint them. If it is large, she will airbrush them.
“I’m typically not going to hand paint a big one. Some you can get away with, some you can’t,” Emmi said.
She clearcoats some, but tries to avoid it because the paint runs and potentially destroys the horse.
Shaping of the ears of horses is done with some household tools kept around the house.
“When I do the shaping of the ears, I use super glue and baking soda. I drop the super glue and sprinkle the baking soda, let it harden and let it block up,” Emmi said. “I shape them actually by using a battery-operated manicure tool. Then I sand them and use a nail file. Then I use a coat of model paste and out they go.”
She also gets creative elsewhere with the horses.
“I use wigs for tails,” she said.
Emmi has a small workroom in the form of a back porch her father built for her that allows her to work on the horses in the summer. However, it gets too cold in the winter to be out there for long, so she typically takes a break from painting at this time of year.
However, horses remain a part of her life during winter months.
Emmi has several horses on display at the library in Lake Mills. She also had horses on display at the Watertown Public Library in 2019.
She doesn’t necessarily go by a plan of how the horse originally looked when manufactured. Emmi will buy damaged and some new pieces to repaint. She will also repair broken parts of the figure
There is a black saddlebred in a display case at the Lake Mills library.
“He came home not as a saddlebred. He came home as a purple unicorn but not when I got through with him. I said, ‘I’ll see what I can do with you,’” Emmi said. “It’s a challenge to see what you can do if it’s damaged or you don’t like the color of it. Then you make a drone basically. That’s what I do. It’s fun. It’s aggravating at times but it’s fun.”
It can be aggravating when it comes to having an encounter with a figure she calls “Fiasco.” The original intent was for it to be a chestnut appaloosa, she said. That didn’t work.
Emmi kept trying to patch up Fiasco for a week to “salvage him” and to help him “turn out to be something other than a mess” but she had to keep at it.
Another saddlebred on display was one Emmi stripped “so many times” to get it to work.
“I just kept at it. The paint went dry. The fibercoat went dry. Nothing would work. It took a solid three weeks to get him settled. It’s just frustrating. It’s just like, ‘With the other ones, you get with a coat of primer, you paint them and they’re good to go,’” Emmi said.
Emmi likes to restore and paint toy horses of many breeds, but has a couple that stand out to her.
“I have a particular affection for pintos and appaloosas,” Emmi said.
Emmi said she has painted hundreds, if not thousands of horses since taking up the hobby. However, there is one type of horse she’d like to make that she hasn’t yet.
“I want to turn some Pegasus models, but I can’t find the wings,” Emmi said.
Emmi has a box full of horses at home that she plans to paint and restore. She is an artistic person overall, as she also delves into photography as a hobby.