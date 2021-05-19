Marshall’s boys track and field team swept Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in a double dual at Waterloo on Tuesday.
Canon Siedschlag won the 400 in 53.37 seconds. Jaxon Hornby won the 1,600 in 4:52.69. Josh Eggers won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
Marshall’s girls also defeated Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Mya Andrews won the 200 in 28.22, the 300 hurdles in 49.77 and the high jump at 5 feet.
Brooke Mosher won the long jump for Waterloo (14-11 1/2).
Boys team scores: Marshall 122, Waterloo 22; Marshall 99, Wis. Heights/Barneveld 42.
Girls team scores: Marshall 101, Waterloo 39; Marshall 82, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 47.