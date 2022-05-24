As a team, regionals proved to be tough for Waterloo track & field at Princeton High School on Monday, May 23. The boys finished in 9th of the 11 teams and the girls took home 11th. Still, some Pirates continued their season with strong performances, specifically in the field portion of the meet.
Senior Luke Fiedorowicz delivered the Pirates their highest finish of the day thanks to his performance in the discus throw. He posted a throw of 124-03 to take home 2nd place overall. He’ll be a strong contender in sectionals later this week.
Waterloo’s impressive day in the throws continued in the shot put. There, junior Rick Ugorji nabbed 4th with a throw of 39-10.00 to keep the season alive.
Sophomore Benny Marshall closed out Waterloo’s tremendous day in the field with a 3rd place finish in the long jump. He posted a jump of 19-01.50 to keep things rolling into sectionals.
This wasn’t Marshall’s only qualification of the day, either. He ran the anchor for the boys’ 4x200 meter relay. Marshall, as well as Fiedorowicz and sophomores Ryan and Dakota Sturgill combined to run a time of 1:38.25 to take 2nd and earn a spot in the sectional field.
While those four events were the only ones Waterloo qualified for sectionals in, there were still notable performances elsewhere.
Outside of his shot put performance, Ugorji had a strong day in the hurdles as well. He took 5th in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.41 seconds and 6th in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.57 seconds.
Freshman David Cefalu grabbed Waterloo a top-10 finish in the 1,600 meter run. He raced his way to a time of 5:36.70 to finish in 8th and score a team point.
Sophomore Maren Dolfin was a standout on the girls’ side. She, too, earned a team point with an 8th place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:12.40. Dolfin would also take 9th in the long jump with a distance of 13-10.50.
The ladies also had a strong performance in the pole vault, falling just short of sectional qualification. A pair of sophomores, Cordelia Webber and Alisa Sheshina, led the way. Webber took 5th with a vault of 7 feet flat and Sheshina was right behind her in 6th with a 6-06.00.
Qualified Pirates are on to sectionals on Thursday, May 26 at Cambridge High School with a trip to the state finals on the line.