WATERLOO
Sophia Schneider scorched the nets for a career-high 21 points and Skyler Powers added 16 as the Waterloo girls basketball team bounced back with a 55-38 win over Fall River on Tuesday.
After seeing their three-game winning streak snapped by Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Dec. 19, the Pirates (7-3) took a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back in a game played at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
“The girls really came back and fought hard,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “The girls were really down after that letdown against St. Mary’s Springs, so they really wanted to get this one.”
Schneider’s previous career-high was 20 points, scored on Feb. 17, 2020 against Markesan. She made 7-of-9 shots from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
“She had a really nice game, she was hot,” said Haberkorn of the sophomore guard. “She does a lot of nice things for us.”
Schneider also had four rebounds, two steals and a block.
Powers went 5-of-12 from the field and also connected from long range once. The senior had two rebounds and three steals, sharing team-high honors with Julia Asik.
Senior Joslyn Wolff led the Pirates with eight rebounds.
Anna Doolittle led Fall River (4-3) with 10.
Waterloo now has a week off before hosting Fort Atkinson Tuesday and Jefferson Wednesday.
“We played seven games in 12 days, they need a break,” Haberkorn said.
Both games will be played at Waterloo Fieldhouse and start at 7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO 55, FALL RIVER 38
Fall River 17 21 — 38
Waterloo 27 28 — 55
Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Richardson 1 0-0 3; Tramburg 2 0-0 5; Schultz 2 0-0 4; Gregorio 2 0-0 4; Doolittle 2 4-4 10; Servedone 0 2-2 2; Rozinski 2 2-5 6; Fietz 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-11 38.
Waterloo — Schneider 7 4-4 21; Webster 2 0-0 4; Powers 5 5-6 16; Asik 1 3-3 5; Huebner 0 0-1 0; Wolff 2 1-2 5; Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 13-16 55.
3-point goals: FR 4 (Doolittle 2, Tramburg 1, Richardson 1); W 4 (Schneider 3, Powers 1). ` FR 10; W 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.