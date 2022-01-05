Current Marshall Village Board members Alan Pennock and Ryan Frey have filed paperwork for the April 5 election.
According to the Marshall Village Clerk’s Office, no one else had filed papers for the seats as of last week. The office did not respond to an inquiry Jan. 3.
The deadline for filing papers was 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
“I would like to continue to serve the community I grew up in, and I have a passion for public service and giving back to my hometown,” Frey said.
Pennock was appointed to the village board when Chris Campbell resigned last April after being elected village president.
“I believe that if elected, I can continue to contribute and be involved with the multiple projects that are in the pipeline, while making sure they meet the needs of our village,” Pennock said.
Pennock has served in local leadership positions for more than 40 years, including his job servicing and maintaining Marshall Area School District buildings.
“I believe my skill set provides new ideas, a fresh look and a vision to help Marshall grow, but in ways that make sense,” Pennock said.
Pennock also helps maintain the Marshall Public Safety Building and serves on the Marshall EMS Commission.
“I think the most pressing issue, in my opinion, is the dissolving of Dane County EMS District 14. Finding a solution that is best for the village of Marshall is my top goal,” Pennock said.
In December, the village of Marshall backed out of the Marshall EMS District after the towns of Medina, York and Sun Prairie did so earlier in 2021. Sun Prairie and Medina have indicated interest in receiving EMS service from the city of Sun Prairie.
Frey served a term prior to his current one. He was elected to his seat in April 2016. Terms on the board are for three years. He has also served on the parks committee.
Frey said his main goal on the village board has been keeping taxes as low as possible, and he hopes that can continue.
Another issue Frey is focused on is the village hall, which has “served the community well for 60 years” but needs to be replaced, he said.
“I would like to see that issue resolved, as well as continuing to support our EMS, police and fire department by providing them the resources they need,” Frey said. “Other than that, future economic development (such as) housing, business and light industry, is important it would help to improve the quality of life and resolve many issues in our community.”
Pennock touts listening and problem solving as key skillsets of his.
“Being on the board involves dealing with some very difficult situations and I will continue and try to do what is best for the village of Marshall,” Pennock said. “Listening and working with people that have different viewpoints and agendas help me make the best decisions for our community.”
Frey has also served elsewhere in the community, including as the secretary of the Maunesha River Alliance for three years and a Lions Club member for about eight years. He has also volunteered for the Marshall Scholarship Foundation and other organizations when help is needed.