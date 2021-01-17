NEW GLARUS
The Marshall girls basketball team had not played a game in six days, but the layoff didn’t seem to matter as they rolled to a 68-54 win at New Glarus Jan. 15.
The victory gave the Cardinals (13-1 overall, 5-0 Cap. South), ranked No. 1 in the WisSports.net Coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, a 1 ½-game lead over the Glarner Knights (11-4, 4-2) in the Capitol South Conference standings.
Marshall was led by senior Laura Nickel who finished the night with a double-double. The Northern Illinois commit scored a game-high 28 points and also pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds. Nickel was 11-of-14 from the field.
Senior Anna Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee commit, added 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and had a game-high three blocked shots.
Junior Abby Ward added eight, while Lindsey Schadwelt and Jaylynn Benson each scored 13 for the Glarner Knights.
Up Next
The Cardinals travel to Janesville Craig Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against the Cougars.
Marshall plays a Capitol South game Thursday in Waterloo and at Cambridge Jan. 26. Both Capitol South games begin at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 68, NEW GLARUS 54
Marshall 35 33 — 68
New Glarus 28 26 — 54
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 1 0-0 2, Lutz 9 4-4 22, Rateike 2 0-1 5, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 11 4-6 28, Ward 3 0-0 8. Totals — 27 8-12 68.
New Glarus — Atwell 1 0-0 2, Nommensen 4 2-2 10, Schadewelt 4 2-5 13, Klosterman 3 0-0 7, Benson 6 1-2 13, Marty 1 0-0 3, Thompson 3 0-0 6. Totals — 22 5-9 54.
3-point goals — M 6 (Nickel 2, Ward 2, Rateike 1, Weisensel 1); NG 5 (Schadewelt 3, Klosterman 1, Marty 1). Total fouls — M 11; NG 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.