Those who have a knack for knowing random trivia and facts will be able to test their skills to help a local county fair.
Waterloo High School will be the site of the Dodge County Meat and Animal Sale Committee Trivia Night March 12 at 6:30 p.m.
“The Dodge County Meat and Animal Sale Committee Trivia Night will help support enhancements to the lamb and beef barns at the Dodge County Fairgrounds,” wrote Jamie Adcock for the Dodge County Fair in a Feb. 9 press release.
Through two previous trivia fundraisers raising over $40,000 locally, entire barns have been upgraded and pens have been replaced. Ventilation systems were also installed within the fairgrounds’ swine barn, helping to keep those animals more comfortable – especially during the warm fair season. Similar updates will be made possible in the lamb and beef barns with funds raised from this event. Electrical upgrades will also be completed in the beef barns.
“The Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Committee does its best to improve what we already have to make the best better for the kids of Dodge County,” said Eric Salmi, a swine superintendent at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
The committee consists of nine adults and 12 youth from across Dodge County.
Teams should arrive at the Waterloo High School gymnasium, 813 N. Monroe Street, anytime after 4 p.m. Fundraising festivities will kick off after doors open with bucket raffles, silent auction items and 50/50 raffles. Cash, checks and electronic payments will be accepted for fundraising activities during the event. Individuals interested only in fundraising opportunities should feel free to attend the event, as trivia participation is not required.
Teams should check-in at the front desk to receive their sheet of 25 tie-breaker questions. The trivia sheet must be answered before the trivia segment begins at 6:30.
A variety of food and beverages will be catered locally for this event. Teams will enjoy barbeque pulled pork, hot dogs, chips, nachos, popcorn and an assortment of delicious desserts. Milk, soda and water will also be provided.
Each team will answer 10 rounds of trivia. Rounds will consist of ten questions. Salmi notes that this annual event has become an entire family affair, as his spouse and children take care of administrative details and developing the list of dozens of random trivia questions, covering a variety of genres and areas of interest. He promises that this event will keep participants entertained and thinking on their feet for the entire evening.
The registration fee for each team of a maximum eight is $80 or $10 per person. Cash and checks are both accepted. If individuals don’t have enough participants to assemble an eight-person team, smaller groups may be combined.