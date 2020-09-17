With all but one starter returning from last year’s 2019 WIAA state tournament team, Waterloo volleyball was primed for not only a return to state but had a legitimate shot at winning its third Division 3 state title.
Then came COVID-19, and delayed start and unpredictable finish to what has already been a peculiar 2020 season.
“While we were able to get in the gym and the girls still participated in events, I think the biggest thing affecting the girls was the cloud of uncertainty constantly hanging over their heads,” said third-year head coach Christy Mosher. “Every day they knew may be their last one together and that feeling still persists today. They have a greater appreciation for each other and the sport, and are much closer knit than what I remember last season.
“We talk about staying in the moment and controlling what we can control.”
Waterloo won the Capitol South Conference with a perfect 10-0 record and earned the program’s fourth trip to the WIAA state tournament. Unfortunately, the Pirates lost to eventual D3 runner-up La Crosse Aquinas in the semifinals and finished the year 31-11.
“This team is hungry. Over the summer they have shown they are feisty and have a cohesiveness that I didn’t always see last year. They don’t take anything for granted as the vast majority have already experienced the loss of one of their high school sports seasons,” Mosher said. “That perspective, coupled with how our season ended last year, has brought more maturity to the team; whatever happens, they know they have prepared and continue to come to the gym every day looking to leave better than when they walked in. I am excited to see what they can do.”
It may be hard to believe but this will be the final season a Mosher will play for the Pirates. Since 2012 there has been a Mosher leading Waterloo’s way — Madeline from 2012-2015 and Claire from 2014-2017 — and now Brooke is in her senior season.
The University of Illinois recruit is a three-time Capitol South first-team selection and twice has been named Player of the Year, including last season when she led the Pirates in blocks (63), aces (121) and kills (557), setting single-season school records in the latter two.
“I have been so fortunate to be a part of the volleyball program as a coach while my kids have played,” said Christy Mosher. “I love every kid on this team and that is what makes this job so rewarding, but having Brooke on this team one last time is something that while I don’t focus on now, am sure to look back on and appreciate.
A 6-foot outside hitter/setter, Mosher was named first-team All-State by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and enters her senior year with 1,540 career kills.
“There is just something contagious about the excitement and intensity that Brooke plays with on the court,” continued Christy Mosher. “She gets so excited for her teammates after a big play and that leadership has led us to be a team that could not care less about stats or who makes the play, they are just pumped.
Mosher has been playing at such a high level over the summer and comes in ranked among the top 10 setting recruits in the nation by Prep Volleyball.
“Perhaps the biggest compliment you can give an athlete is that they make those around them better and she does that,” Christy Mosher added.
Complementing Mosher is another three-time All-Capitol South and All-State selection, 5-10 senior outside hitter/setter Joslyn Wolff. She earned first-team accolades and honorable mention WVCA honors after leading the team with 452 assists while adding 340 kills, 288 digs, 65 aces and 33 blocks.
“Joslyn has been an invaluable leader to this team over the years and in particular this season,” said Mosher. “She is hitting the ball hard and making smart terminal shots. Her love for this game and her teammates comes through every day. I distinctly remember the first time she was able to get back into a gym after not being able to play for a few months: she walks out, face beat red and says ‘That cleansed my soul.’
“Her work ethic is top notch and she also makes those around her better.”
Mosher and Wolff will be team captains this season.
Junior libero Michaela Riege, an honorable mention WVCA selection, and sophomore outside hitter/setters Rylee Duessler and Sophia Schneider earned All-Capitol South honors as underclassmen.
Riege was named to the second team after making 562 digs — a school record — while serving up 69 aces; Duessler had 137 digs and 228 digs, and Schneider made 166 digs while adding 80 kills as the two then-freshmen were named honorable mention.
“We knew heading into last season that we had some young players that had the capability to make an immediate impact. Rylee and Sophia earned starting roles and performed well above their age as freshmen. Michaela went from being a quiet freshman to really commanding the back row as a sophomore. This year, I can say that all three have taken their play up a few more notches,” said Mosher.
In addition, middle hitters have been a really pleasant surprise so far, according to Mosher. Senior Skyler Powers has increased her arm speed and Abbie Gier continues to jump out of the gym. Along with Quinnly Hush and Deanna Lira, they are working hard and figure to be much more involved in our offense and defense this season.
“Our passers have been stepping it up as well and I am very optimistic about our first contact. Ashley Batz and Kamden Fitzgerald bring a lot of experience from last year’s squad and Junior transfer Angelina Westberg brings extensive Varsity experience and has been impressive in the first week of practice,” Mosher said.
The 2020 roster also includes seniors Brooke Benninger (def. specialist), Gizelle Zimbric (setter/def. specialist), Ashley Gonzalez (def. specialist) and Chelsie Haase (outside hitter), and freshman setter Breanna Huebner.
NEW FIELDHOUSE
It’s also a special year for the entire community as the Pirates will play in the brand new Waterloo Fieldhouse, which was completed over the summer.
“The new fieldhouse is amazing,” boasted Mosher. “We just had a scrimmage with three other schools and all of them were very complimentary of the facility, especially for the size of our community. It allows us to host large events such as sectional finals, among other non-athletic events as well.”
Waterloo will debut its new fieldhouse this Saturday hosting an invitational with Lake Mills, Marshall, Sauk Prairie and Hartford.LIMITED FANS
According to Mosher, the district is doing what it can for social distancing, allowing just six spectators per player’s immediate household.
