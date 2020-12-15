With just under 7 minutes remaining in a non-conference at Lakeside Lutheran Dec. 11, Marshall boys basketball head coach Dan Denniston had a big decision to make when Reid Truschinski picked up his fourth foul with the Cardinals clinging to a three-point lead: whether to sit the junior power forward or let him play hoping he didn’t foul out.
Sitting his big man never crossed Denniston’s mind, and Truschinski came through for his head coach, and team, scoring seven points down the stretch as the Cardinals held off the Warriors, 55-52.
“Like my dad would say: ‘You’ve got to dance with the lady you brought to the dance,’” Denniston said. “Reid’s one of our studs and as a coach you’ve got to trust those types of players that they’re smart enough to make the right play in the right situation.”
Truschinski never picked up that fifth foul, and finished the night as the Cardinals’ second-leading scorer with 19 points.
Marshall (2-1) made 9-of-12 free throws in the final 4 minutes, 41 seconds to hold off the pesky Warriors (1-2).
“The luxury for us is the ability to have a big man that can knock free throws down. Reid’s always been that type of player, one who can consistently step to the free throw line and consistently make 75-to-80% of the time,” Denniston added.
Both Capitol Conference teams were coming off losses heading into Friday’s game, but while Marshall looked to be back on track, Lakeside had a slow start, digging itself a 15-2 hole.
“Having seven points with 11 minutes gone, that’s just tough to overcome,” said Lakeside head coach Todd Jahns.
To their credit, the Warriors mounted a comeback as back-to-back 3-pointers by Ian Olszewski and Gabe Uttech brought the Warriors within seven, before going into the half down 28-18.
“We felt like the way we played, and the fact that Lakeside didn’t make a lot of shots, we should have been up by more than 10 at the half,” said Denniston.
Lakeside, and in particular Levin Birkholz, came out strong to start the second half. The sophomore opened the half with a three-point play, followed a Truschinski basket with consecutive buckets, and with 13:18 to play brought the Warriors to within one point with a shot in the lane.
“We knew that they were going to come out and punch us in the face, and they did,” Denniston said.
However, the Warriors never took the lead. Junior guard Cole Denniston’s 3-pointer started an 8-2 Cardinal run and Lakeside never got closer than three points the rest of the night.
“I was proud of our kids. We were able to take those punches, we fought back and were able to build the lead back to six points and hold on,” said coach Denniston.
Ward finished as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points.
Birkholz paced Lakeside with 17, while sophomore Trey Lauber added 10.
MARSHALL 55, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52
Marshall 28 27 — 55
Lakeside Lutheran 18 34 — 52
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 1 1-2 4, Ward 7 7-11 23, Hornby 1 2-2 4, Denniston 2 0-4 5, Truschinski 5 8-9 19. Totals — 16 18-28 55.
Lakeside Lutheran — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Vater 1 0-0 2, Olszewski 1 3-4 6, Main 0 3-4 3, Birkholz 7 3-5 17, Lauber 3 2-2 10, O’Donnell 2 3-3 7. Totals — 17 14-18 52.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 2, Lutz 1, Denniston 1, Truschinski 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Uttech 1, Olszewski 1). Total fouls — M 21; LL 23. Fouled out — Lutz, Frank; Olszewski, O’Donnell.
MARSHALL 56
NEW GLARUS 51
At the end of last season Cambridge ended New Glarus’ 39-game Capitol South Conference winning streak. Following Monday’s loss to Marshall, the Glarner Knights are now on a two-game conference losing streak.
Ward poured in a game-high 22 points and Truschinski added 11 as the Cardinals (3-1 overall) won their Capitol South opener on the road.
Dain Walter led New Glarus (2-3, 0-1) with 19 points.
MARSHALL 59, NEW GLARUS 51
Marshall 26 30 — 56
New Glarus 25 26 — 51
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 1 2-2 4, Frank 2 0-0 6, Ward 7 5-10 22, Hornby 2 0-0 5, Bello 1 0-0 2, Denniston 2 0-0 4, Peterson 0 2-2 2, Truschinski 3 4-5 11. Totals — 18 13-19 56.
New Glarus — Streiff 5 0-2 11, Martinson 4 0-0 9, Parman 1 1-2 3, Schuett 1 2-3 5, Faber 2 0-0 4, Walter 8 3-5 19. Totals — 21 6-12 51.
3-point goals — M 7 (Ward 3, Frank 2, Hornby 1, Truschinski 1); NG 3 (Streiff 1, Martinson 1, Schuett 1). Total fouls — M 16; NG 18.
Up Next
Marshall plays a Capitol crossover at Lake Mills tonight, hosts Orfordville Parkview at Cambridge Saturday, and travels back to Cambridge Monday to face the Blue Jays in Capitol South play.
All three games begin at 7:30 p.m.
