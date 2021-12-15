Public Service Commission sets Jan. 20 solar farm hearing

The public will get a chance to tell state officials on Jan. 20 what they think of a proposed solar farm west of Cambridge.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has set hearings on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., for the general public to comment on Koshkonong Solar Energy Center’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for its proposed 6,300-acre solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
According to a notice issued Dec. 9, the hearings will be held virtually via Zoom. There will also be an audio-only telephone option.
To join via Zoom go to https://zoom.us/. Click ‘Join a Meeting’ and enter the personal link name: pschearings. To join by telephone call (312) 626-6799 and then enter the meeting ID: 809 513 2930#
The hearings will be livestreamed on the Public Commission’s website, https://psc.wi.gov. Click on the “Live Broadcast” button.
The direct link to the live broadcast webcast is https://apps.psc.wi.gov/APPS/eventscalendar/broadcast/livebroadcast.aspx.
Those wishing to comment will first be placed in a waiting room and then will be admitted by an administrative law judge. They’ll be muted until their time to speak.
Written comments will also be taken through Jan. 24. On the commission’s website, https://psc.wi.gov, click on the “File a Comment” button. On the next page, select the “File a Comment” link that appears for docket number 9811-CE-100.
Written comments can also be submitted through Jan. 24 via U.S. mail. A mailed-in comment must include the phrase “Docket 9811-CE-100 Comments” in the heading, and should be addressed to: Docket 9811-CE-100 Comments Public Service Commission,P.O. Box 7854, Madison WI 53707-7854.
No written comments will be accepted via email or fax.
Questions about the hearings, and requests for accommodations for persons with a disability, can be directed to the commission’s case coordinator Jeff Kitsembel at (608) 266-9658 or Jeff.Kitsembel@wisconsin.gov.
The Dec. 20 public hearings follow a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, for parties to the case, including registered intervenors. The town of Christiana, village of Cambridge, School District of Cambridge and a several local residents are among the intervenors.
This hearing will also be held via Zoom, with a telephone connection. The public is allowed to observe. To join via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/. Click ‘Join a Meeting’ and enter the personal link name: pschearings. To join by telephone call (312) 626-6799 and then enter the meeting ID: 809 513 2930#