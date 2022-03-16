The Marshall boys basketball team will make its sixth appearance at the WIAA state finals this week. The Cardinals are seeking their second state championship, having taken home the gold ball in 2002.
Marshall’s push for a ring will begin on Thursday, Mar. 17 in the late game against Roncalli. Tipoff will be 15 minutes following the other Division 4 matchup between the Milwaukee Academy of Science and Cameron, which tips off at 6:35 pm.
Marshall, which received the No. 3 seed of the four remaining teams, will take on No. 2 seed Roncalli first. The Jets posted an overall record of 24-3 this season and won the Eastern Wisconsin conference with a 13-1 record. The Cardinals and Jets have no shared opponents from neither the regular season nor the postseason.
Roncalli is led by 2-time conference player of the year Luke Pautz. The 6’4” senior guard averages 25.1 points per game, far and away the most by a Jet this season. In Roncalli’s sectional semifinal over Saint Mary Catholic, Pautz dropped a jaw-dropping 56 points, including a 14-19 performance from the free throw line. Pautz has not scored under 13 points in a game this season.
Pautz is joined by a trio of fellow seniors that can score the basketball. Joseph Witczak averages 8.0 points per game, Reece Stangel averages 8.0, and Ryan Fischer puts up 7.5.
In Roncalli’s three losses the season, the Jets failed to surpass 50 points. The Jets average 69 points per game in their 24 wins this season. The gameplan for stopping the Jets should be the same Marshall implemented against Luther in the sectional championship: slow the ball game down and put an extra emphasis on defensive effort and consistency.
This will be another big ask for Marshall senior guard Bryce Frank, who will likely be tasked with slowing down Pautz. He’s answered the call time and time again this season on the defensive end of the floor, but perhaps his greatest challenge will come on Thursday.
If the Cardinals emerge victorious in that first game, they will advance to the state championship on Saturday, Mar. 19. The game will tip off 15 minutes following the conclusion of the Division 5 final, which tips off at 11:05 am.
There, the winner of Marshall/Roncalli will face off against the winner of No. 1 seed Milwaukee Academy of Science/No. 4 seed Carmen.
The Novas of the Milwaukee Academy of Science have earned that top seed. They did not lose a game in the state of Wisconsin this season. 4 of their 5 losses came against out-of-state opponents, and the fifth was a forfeit.
Milwaukee Academy of Science is led by sophomore Tayshawn Bridges, who averages 17.5 points per game. He is far from the only Nova that averages double digits as sophomore Nacir Beamon averages 15.0 points and freshman Davion Hannah puts up 12.4.
The Novas’ opponent in the first game, the Cameron Comets, put up a 19-7 record in the regular season and finished tied for 2nd in the Heart O’North Conference.
Cameron has four players averaging double-digit points. Chief among them is sophomore Tyson Lucas, who puts up 16.7 points per game. Junior Grant Paetzold contributes 14.3, junior Zory Parker puts up 13.7, and sophomore Brady Quinn adds 10 on the nose.
The opposition may have some nice numbers, but the Cardinals may have the most eye-popping ones.
Outside of Roncalli’s Pautz, only one player left in Division 4 is averaging over 20 points per game: Marshall’s Craig Ward. Ward has hit an insane 72 3-pointers this season and is a reliable 71% from the free throw line and shoots 47% from the field.
Fellow senior Michael Lutz has been a rebounding machine this season. He averages 7.9 board per game and has grabbed a grand total of 222 this season. Paired with an average of 8.3 points per game, Lutz has been a huge part of Marshall’s success.
Ward, Lutz, and the rest of the Cardinals will test their might on Thursday, Mar. 17 at the Kohl Center with a trip to the state championship on the line.