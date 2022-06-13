From Friday, June 10: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that preliminary totals show Wisconsin turkey hunters registered 39,007 birds during the 2022 spring turkey hunting season, a 5% increase from the 37,266 birds registered in the spring 2021 season.
The 2022 spring season started on April 16 with the two-day youth hunt. The regular season was divided into six separate one-week periods from April 20 to May 31. Different periods maximize hunter opportunities while minimizing interference for a more sustainable harvest.
For the 2022 youth season, there were 2,482 birds registered, down nearly 25% from 3,308 in 2021. This is likely due to the late onset of spring across much of the state, resulting in poorer hunting conditions during the youth hunt.
The DNR closely monitors harvest, hunter interference rates and satisfaction, and other information to track turkey abundance and maintain a successful, enjoyable, sustainable spring turkey hunt. Spring turkey participation spiked in 2020 when many people had time to pursue turkey while other events were canceled.
“Preliminary data suggest the number of people who purchased a harvest authorization after winning in the drawing is similar to last year," said Taylor Finger, DNR Game Bird Ecologist.
A total of 220,026 harvest authorizations were issued for the 2022 spring turkey season, similar to 2021. In 2022, 142,091 harvest authorizations were awarded through the drawing process, and 77,935 were sold over the counter.
Though Wisconsin saw a mild 2021-22 winter, warmer spring temperatures and green-up came late statewide. Weather conditions were less than optimal for the 2022 season’s earlier periods but improved as the season progressed.
Zone 1 produced the highest overall harvest at 10,504 birds, followed by Zone 3 (9,918 birds) and Zone 2 (9,186 birds). Without correction for non-participation by hunters who bought a license but did not pursue birds this spring, the 2022 statewide success rate was 17.7%, compared to 16.9% in 2021.
From Monday, June 13: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) welcomes two urban forestry summer interns to the agency’s Milwaukee office. The internship marks the beginning of a new collaborative program between the department, the USDA Forest Service and Southern University and A&M College, a public historically black land-grant university (HBCU) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The two inaugural interns, Odell Kimble and Kolin Bilbrew, are juniors majoring in forestry at Southern University, the first and only HBCU that offers a degree in urban forestry. They will be working with the DNR’s urban forestry program for eight weeks this summer. Their projects will include assisting DNR staff with urban forest inventory work and helping plan an urban heat map.
“We’re pleased to support the career development and education of these two forestry students and hope that this partnership program will be a continued opportunity for future students,” said Heather Berklund, Chief State Forester with Wisconsin DNR. “This collaboration supports the shared goals of the DNR and the Forest Service to increase workforce development opportunities in urban forestry, with particular attention to underserved communities.”
Support for the two summer interns was provided by the USDA Forest Service through their partnership program “Educating the Next Generation of Leaders in Forestry, Environment, and Natural Resources” with Southern University, under the direction of Dr. Zhu Ning.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Wisconsin DNR and Southern University for their efforts and commitment in making this internship program a reality,” said Beattra Wilson, Assistant Director for Urban & Community Forestry, USDA Forest Service State & Private Forestry. “This partnership between the Wisconsin DNR and Southern University reflects the USDA Forest Service’s mission to promote diversity and inclusion by creating a diverse workforce as we seek to grow the next generation of conservation stewards that reflect our society.”
In 2021, Gov. Tony Evers signed an Executive Order pledging to protect and restore Wisconsin’s forestland by conserving 125,000 acres and planting 75 million trees – with 1 million of those trees in urban areas – by 2030 as part of the U.S. Chapter of the Global Trillion Trees Initiative.
In most U.S. cities, the distribution of urban tree canopy disproportionately benefits high income neighborhoods. A tree planting program targeting low-income urban communities would help to address inequity.
Urban tree planting combined with enhanced tree maintenance can substantially increase urban forest carbon storage and deliver additional carbon mitigation benefits through energy savings.
Like electricity and water, an urban tree canopy is part of a community's infrastructure. Well-managed urban forests provide services such as energy conservation, economic vitality, improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff, carbon sequestration and enhanced beautification.