Marshall and Waterloo High Schools announced their selections for the 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete program. Graduating seniors Gianna Dugan and Caiyun Resler have been chosen for Marshall, while Christi Forman and Chase Bostwick were Waterloo’s selections.
Dugan earned a total of eight letters — four each in cross country and track and field.
She graduates with a GPA of 3.7 and will be attending Carroll University with plans on majoring in marketing. Dugan also will be participating on both the women’s cross country and track and field teams.
Resler earned a 3.96 GPA. He earned a total of eight letters including four in wrestling and two each in football and track and field.
Resler will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in biochemistry.
Forman earned a maximum of four letters each in cross country and track and field.
The Waterloo Class of 2020 valedictorian earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and will be attending UW-Eau Claire where she plans on majoring in nursing. Forman also will be competing on the women’s cross country and track teams.
Bostwick lettered nine times, four each in football and basketball and once in track and field.
He earned a 2.8 GPA and will be attending Madison College with plans on majoring in architecture.
Each year, member high schools of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for Scholar Athlete honors. The program, which is underwritten by Marshfield Clinic, was launched in 1984 to demonstrate the positive impact of interscholastic athletic activities.
To qualify for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition, a nominee must have earned at least four varsity letters through the first half of his/her senior year and must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.