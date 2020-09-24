For the second straight year the Waterloo football program heads into the season with a bit of the unknown. Just a month before the start of the 2019 season, head coach Aaron Erickson resigned to take a teaching position in Jefferson. His replacement, Dave Frisell, was hired just two weeks before the first practice.
For the second season in a row Frisell didn’t have the opportunity to have decent off-season preparation, no thanks to COVID-19.
“It wasn’t the greatest off-season for us with the COVID situation. We still haven’t developed a good routine of what we need to do in the off-season, and summer wasn’t what we hoped that it would be, but we are slowly getting things implemented as to how the program should be run,” said Frisell. “Whatever the players have been asked to do, they have done, but we just didn’t have the continuity that we hoped for.”
That said, Frisell and the Pirates are excited to just be on the football field again.
“Our kids and coaching staff are extremely excited about the chance to be able to play this fall,” said Frisell. “We know that we have to accept some restrictions, and it won’t exactly feel like other seasons, but it will be great to be back out on the field.”
The coaching staff and players have taken any and all precautions necessary to allow them to compete this fall.
“We are sanitizing equipment daily, we are coaching from more of a social distance perspective, we aren’t using locker rooms as a big group, we are not going to have as many fans at games, and other smaller things that are different from years past,” Frisell, who also serves as Waterloo’s athletic director, said.
For the second year in a row the Pirates finished 0-4 in the Capitol South Conference, but they did earn a non-conference win — a 42-41 Week 6 thriller over Palmyra-Eagle — to finish the season 1-8.
The Pirates had eight players recognized as All-Capitol South. Among them is returning senior Blake Huebner. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Huebner caught 20 passes for 298 yards and six touchdowns earning first-team honors at wide receiver.
Huebner will move to quarterback this fall.
“He is a very good athlete who will be a dual-threat running and passing,” Frisell said of Huebner. “He is very valuable in that role and it will limit his ability to play defense this year because as of now, we don’t have someone who is ready to step in and replace him for this fall. He is sacrificing some of the things he really enjoys doing to help our team by being the leader of the offense. He has shown really good leadership qualities during our preseason.”
Huebner completed the only pass he threw last season, a 73-yard touchdown to Cody Kegler.
Senior Jordi Aguero (5-5, 170) earned second-team All-Capitol South honors at inside linebacker.
Meanwhile, also returning are senior Reynol Limon (5-7, 190), a second-team selection at interior defensive line, and junior Eugene Wolff (6-0, 190), who was named honorable mention at both inside linebacker and punter.
“Eugene and Reynol will help lead the defense with Jordi Aguero. They are all outstanding players and are doing a good job of leading the defense,” said Frisell.
The roster also includes, seniors: Wyatt Peterson (6-0 145, db/wr), Brody Tschanz (6-1, 170, wr/db), Kyle Fugate (5-11, 145, rb/lb), Ethan Ballard (5-8, 145, wr/db), Jackson Christenson (5-11, 160 wr/db), Caleb Hager (6-2, 170 wr/lb), Jon Aguero (5-4, 140, rb/lb), Francisco Moreno (5-9, 195, ol/dl), Joseph Newton (6-1, 165, ol/dl) and Wyatt Wredberg (5-9, 180, ol/dl); juniors: Antonio Unzueta (5-9, 175, rb/lb), Dylan Bostwick (5-8, 170, rb/lb), Maximos Besl (6-2, 230, ol/dl), Gavin Wright (6-1, 265, ol/dl), Ian Ritter (6-1, 165, wr/db) and Luke Fiedorowicz (6-1, 195, te/dl); sophomores: Cooper Setz (5-10, 165, wr/db), Casey Greenya (5-8, 150, qb/lb), Connor Bergeron (5-10, 200, ol/dl), Caden Zieroth (6-1, 285, ol/dl), Bradee Habermann (5-10, 190, te/db) and Nate Broderick (5-6, 150, rb/lb); freshmen: Ryan Sturgill (5-6, 140, wr/db), Cal Hush (5-9, 145, qb/db), Benny Marshall (6-0, 165, wr/db), Trevor Firari (5-8, 155, rb/lb), Mathieu Watson (6-1, 186 wr/dl), Keegan Lauersdorf (5-7, 180, rb/lb), Dakota Sturgill (5-7, 140, ol/lb), Carson Rufener (5-11, 200, ol/dl), Ian Spoke (5-8, 205, ol/dl), Jon Sampo (5-2, 135, wr/db), Fernando Carillo (5-3, 110, wr/db), Owen Haseleu (5-10, 170, wr/lb).
In conjunction with the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, a statewide football-only realignment plan had some teams moving out of their conferences, but in Waterloo’s case they would have remained in the Capitol South, or as it was to be known this fall, the Eastern Suburban Conference.
Waterloo is still playing yearly rivals Cambridge and Marshall, but its opponents on this year’s schedule and for at least the next two seasons also include Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle and Pardeeville.
The Pirates will play Cambria-Friesland, not a future opponent, on Oct. 9 in their 2020 home opener.
Waterloo opens the season this Friday against Palmyra-Eagle. Kickoff at Irvin L. Young Field is 7 p.m.
