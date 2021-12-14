Waterloo School Board Clerk Deb Stein announced this week that the recall petition circulating against board member Kate Lewandowski failed to receive enough signatures.
Stein said at the Dec. 13 board meeting that the petition fell short by about 100 names.
Those 100 people “did not want to sign [the petition] because of the crazies who would see their name on that list,” Stein said.
Stein made it clear that this information came specifically from the public, not Stein herself, and she has no idea what their future plans may be.
“That’s where it stands right now,” Stein said.
Thompson followed up the statement, saying she hopes that they can “just move forward as a board, paddling all the same direction.”
District resident Samantha Shelton filed a registration form to circulate the petition Oct. 11. Shelton cited two reasons for attempting the recall, including “For violating campaign statement to ensure open lines of communication between the school board and parents” and “Violating campaign statement to make children’s mental health issues a priority.” Shelton did not provide context into those allegations when asked.
Lewandowski criticized the recall attempt for the cost and the timing. It was presumed it would cost approximately $10,000 at a time when the district will face a $254,339 shortfall.
Stein’s clarification came after she drew criticism when the recall registration form was filed because of social media comments she made.
Stein, via her personal Facebook page, commented June 13 in the “Waterloo/Marshall ‘Ask your neighbor Page’” to encourage people to attend a school board meeting the following day. In the post she stated mask requirements would be on the agenda and wrote that if people “don’t want masks on your kids starting now you either need to show up in person or sign on virtually to voice your concerns. Not all board members are on with No masks. They need to hear from you! Thank you!”
In the thread below that comment, someone replied asking how the meeting went. Stein replied to the comment, stating that “lots of people” attended the meeting to voice opinions against masks, and that “one board member motions to keep the littlest 4k to 11 year olds masked!!!! What the heck is the matter with these people?”
That drew a reply of “sickening!!! We should talk soon! Need to make some changes in that board” with an emoji. Stein replied, “I agree!! They need to go! Nancy is up next year and Kate has 2 yrs left. R u interested in running?”
That has since been deleted from the page, but screenshots have circulated online. Despite comments made publicly over the summer, Stein said it would be appropriate and necessary for her to verify a recall petition and stated it would not be a conflict of interest.
“If it becomes part of the school board’s job, you can’t ignore it. I don’t think there are any conflicts,” Stein said.