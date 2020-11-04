Week of 10-26-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: F&M State Bank 1822.
High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more 720.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 624 (276), Keith Pocock 558, David Edwards 558 (211), Cindy Stenberg 543, Sara Kaukl 527, Karen Thompson 505.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1849.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 625.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 507, Kolton Jurss 506.
Wednesday Morning
Team High Series: Clubs 1899.
Team High Game: Clubs 654.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 539, Steve Horn 512 (207).
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode B.S.O.D. 2134.
High Team Game: B.S.O.D. 765.
Individuals: Andy Kuhl 609 (235), Pete Yelk 563 (200), Keith Pocock 539, Chris Hensler 530, Kevin Kail 527, Richard Weihert 526, Eric Haley 526, David Edwards 518, Jarod Leeder 518, Joe Jazdzewski 516, Beau Crawley 511, Lane Gander 502 (210).
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: 3 Hens & a Rooster 1526.
High Team Game: Three Hens & A Rooster 522.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 634 (242), Michelle Holzhueter 571, Trenton Merritt 522, Corinne Novak 521, Patty Wianecki 512.
