Over the next two editions of The Courier, staff will look back at some of the area’s biggest news stories, including changes in leadership and continuing fight against COVID-19.
January
Donner retires as Waterloo High principalAfter 23 years, Waterloo High School Principal Brad Donner called it a career.
“Overall, it’s been a very enjoyable experience,” Donner said.
Donner worked in education for 40 years. All of his time in Waterloo was as an administrator, first as principal for grades 7 through 12. He also served as principal for only high school grades and spent some as the athletic director.
After his retirement was approved by the school board, Donner stayed on an extra semester, as it was determined by him and Superintendent Brian Henning that it would serve the district well if a veteran administration team was intact at the start of the 2020-21 school year because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“Mr. Donner always wanted to leave the district in a good place,” Henning said.
COVID shots administered to healthcare workersAs COVID-19 cases approached 7,000 in Jefferson County, local health officials announced that healthcare personnel unaffiliated with hospitals would be the next to receive the newly-approved vaccine.
Emergency medical responders and dental hygienists were a part of the wave to get vaccinated in the county.
Kosky steps away from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Following 22 years as the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Robb Kosky left the church.
Kosky and his wife were newlyweds when he took the leadership position at the church.
“St. Paul’s has been a part of our life since for our whole family and whole marriage and our whole lives are kind of wrapped up with the congregation in that way,” he said.
Kosky gave his last sermon as pastor Jan. 17 prior to moving on to be the pastor of Lakeview Lutheran Church in Madison.
“I’m going to miss all of the people,” the pastor said. “The church is really the people.”
Briess closes Waterloo facilityBriess Malt & Ingredients Co. announced that it decided to close its Waterloo operation, according to a release from the company. In the release, a company spokesperson stated that the company had to “make the difficult decision to close Briess’ manufacturing facility in Waterloo.” It coincided with an expansion of its operations in Manitowoc.
“The Manitowoc facility has the infrastructure and capacity to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future. What’s more, easy access through multiple modes of transportation makes Manitowoc the perfect logistical location to reach our customers.”
The release, signed by company President/COO Ryan O’Toole and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Bill Schaeffer, said “As a family focused company, Briess will continue to honor its commitment to employees by making opportunities available at other facilities for all Waterloo team members who choose to remain part of the Briess family.”
Briess is headquartered in Chilton.
Waterloo approves sale of downtown building for proposed restaurant
A $30,000 bid from Stephen Parker and Craig Ahrendt led to city approval of a sale of the property at 122 S. Monroe Street. It is now Monroe Street Pizza.
The proposal was recommended to the council by the Community Development Authority.
The plan submitted by Parker and Ahrendt called for the kitchen space to be used for catering by Ahrendt in his other business, FU5ED Kitchens, a home meal preparation and delivery service.
February
Marshall School Board member Chadwick diesMarshall School Board member Cecil Chadwick, who also served as the village’s postmaster from 1982 to 1990, died at the age of 74.
Chadwick was finishing up her second three-year term. She had opted not to seek re-election.
“We certainly send our thoughts and prayers to Cecil’s husband, Roger, and their family,” said Marshall School District Superintendent Dan Grady.
Chadwick was also the post office clerk from 1972-1982.
Marshall students back to school 2 days a weekStudents at Marshall Middle and High schools returned to school in cohorts over the course of two weeks in February for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak.
On Feb. 15, seventh graders attended school on Tuesdays while eighth graders had virtual instruction those days. On Wednesdays and Fridays, seventh graders had virtual instruction and eighth graders attended in person.
At the high school, cohorts were determined by last initial. Students who had a last name starting with any letters between A-L were able to attend class in person Tuesdays and Wednesday and virtually Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names starting with any letters between M-Z had virtual instruction Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but attended class iin person Thursdays and Fridays.
Superintendent Dan Grady said the decision to split the schools into two groups is to mitigate the potential of spreading COVID-19 and adhere to the Dane County order that social distancing of at least 6 feet must be abided to the greatest extent possible. Previously, the county had limited the number of students in a classroom to 15, but lifted this restriction.
March
Board waves threshold for closing schoolsThree positive COVID-19 cases simultaneously is one of the Waterloo Schools is no longer the benchmark for closing buildings and shifting to virtual instruction, per a March 7 decision by the school board.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of lifting the positive case limit with board member Kate Lewandowski being the lone person to vote no.
Superintendent Brian Henning said other Jefferson County districts had already made the move, and said students and staff would still have to quarantine for 14 days if they were deemed a close contact. He also said students would be expected to attend classes remotely through a device if quarantined.
Marshall discusses sharing buildingAs the village of Marshall planned constructing a new municipal building, talks surfaced between the village board and the town of Medina.
The village had been looking at the current location at 130 S. Pardee Street as the preferred site for new offices and a police department, but was open to joining the town in a new building elsewhere.
Trustees Scott Michalak and Christopher Campbell stated they supported looking into the possibility of sharing a facility, though Michalak noted it was too early to have a serious discussion about the idea.
“I would say it’s a logistical nightmare for residents, with elections, with licensing,” Village Clerk Lindsey Johnson said. “We already have issues with Town of Medina people coming to the village for things and it really crosses hairs a lot already.”
Trustee Ryan Frey was also concerned that parking could be an issue, while Trustee Tara Gibbons and Police Chief John Nault both noted a Highway 19 facility would be in a floodplain.
Talks ended March 31 during a special meeting when the town board decided not to pursue the idea anymore.
Marshall increases days of in-person learningThe Marshall School District starting targeting April 20 as the time to go to four days of in-person instruction at the middle and high schools, per a March 17 school board meeting.
Superintendent Dan Grady said the desire of the district was to have students return to as much face-to-face instruction as possible.
“We’ve been looking at the current data for student and staff health,” Grady said, referring to the COVID-19 dashboard used by the district to track the number of positive cases, number of people who had been in close contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, and the number of people who have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.
Sewer rates increase after Briess closureAfter losing revenue due to the Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. closure in February, the Waterloo Common Council approved increasing the city’s sewer rates.
The measure passed 6-1 March 18 with alderperson Jeanette Petts having the lone dissenting vote.
Utilities superintendent Barry Sorenson said the city’s utility department will lose $168,000 annual because of the closure due to Briess being a major utilities customer.
April
Police officers recognized for life-saving actionsThree Waterloo police officers were recognized by the common council for separate instances of live-saving measures.
The first was responding to a report of an unresponsive person who wasn’t breathing on May 29, 2020. Officers David Warner and Ben Brickey were the first to arrive on the scene, started CPR on the unresponsive individual and applied the AED. The patient was revived and transported to an area hospital.
The second time was on Jan. 30 when there was another report of an unresponsive person who wasn’t breathing. Bystanders this time started CPR. Brickey responded with fellow officer Randy Bollig and used the AED on the individual. When Fire and EMS arrived at the scene, CPR continued and a LUCAS device was placed on the patient.
Efforts by bystanders, police officers and Fire and EMS personnel revived the patient who was treated at an area hospital.
“Their immediate actions and efforts resulted in saving lives,” Benisch said while reading the mayoral award proclamation at the meeting. “This qualifies them for the Life Saving Award bestowed upon them.”
Campbell elected village president after Schuepbach leaves seat
Village trustee Chris Campbell edged out Richard Wipperfurth in the April 6 election. At the age of 71, incumbent President John Schuepbach ended his time as an elected official in Marshall.
Schuepbach moved to the village after purchasing The Fox bar. After hearing about rumors in the village he decided to run for a village trustee seat with hopes of helping keep the public informed.
For close to two decades, he was a part of the village board, first as trustee and then his last three years in office as the president.
“I was honored and have enjoyed the many years of serving the village of Marshall,” Schuepbach said. “I have always based my decisions on what is in the best interest of Marshall.”
Sponsors to pay for bulk of Marshall’s new scoreboards
The Marshall School District is moving forward with getting new scoreboards for the athletic facilities after the board voted to approve the purchase at its April 7 meeting.
District Business Manager Bob Chady said in order for the district to get the scoreboards installed before the track-resurfacing project, slated for this summer, the district needed to put in an order.
“We’re really up against a timeline,” he said.
According to Chady, the price tag for the new football field scoreboard and high school gym scoreboards is just under $37,300 with an anticipated $36,000 in sponsorships to pay for the new digital boards.
In addition to the remaining costs for the scoreboards, the district would also pay for the installation of the boards. Chady expects the cost to the district be no more than $10,000.
As of the April 7 meeting, Medina Mutual Insurance had been confirmed as a major sponsor for the scoreboards and the district was still seeking two more sponsors.
“Medina Mutual Insurance is grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community and especially the kids as they work so hard to go above and beyond the rigor of their daily academic schedule by participating in extracurricular activities” said General Manger Shawn Korth in an April 15 release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the school district that serves so many of our clients.”
Teachers offered incentive to not take personal daysAs a way to encourage teachers to not take personal days for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, the Marshall School District offered a $75 per day stipend for up to three days of unused personal time as of the April 21 school board meeting.
Superintendent Dan Grady said staff will be allowed to use their personal days but this is a “large, loud recommendation.”
Per the employee handbook, staff are allowed either one, two or three personal days.
“We are experiencing a huge shortage of (substitute) teachers,” Grady said. “The wonder is to ask the board not make handbook changes … knowing the needs we have with student supervision and teaching, we are hoping you will approve for this year a $75 payout per unused personal day.”
MHS competes in science olympiad tournament
The Marshall High School Science Olympiad team finished 15th place overall in the 2021 State Science Olympiad Tournament, just one point behind 14th place.
There were 55 teams from 37 schools competing in the April 17 competition.
Gathering safely to take part remotely from MHS as a team, they finished in the top ten in nine of their 24 events, including: 4th place in Codebusters — Matthew Brodbeck, Sandy Chen, and Brooke Oswald; 6th place in Write It Do It — Brooke Oswald and Grayson Armstrong; 6th place in Wright Stuff — Brooke German and Jacob Burke; 8th place in Horticulture — McKenzie Jansen and Jack Schuster; 9th place in Dynamic Planet — Brooke Oswald; 9th place in Geologic Mapping — Jack Schuster and Brooke Oswald; 10th place in Mystery Build — Sandy Chen and McKenzie Jansen; 10th place in Virtual Geocaching — Grayson Armstrong and Jack Schuster; and 10th place in Chemistry Lab — Brooke German.
“All members of our team deserve unique acknowledgement this year because, with only eight competitors, each person was tasked with taking on five or six different events. In a typical year, most students are able to focus more narrowly on three or four events,” said Coach Joe Wells. “Also, kudos to all for working through the quirks of engaging with this extra-curricular activity during a pandemic. The success of this year’s team was built on each member’s ability and willingness to collaborate, even when technical and logistical barriers often made that challenging.”
May
MHS scoreboards fully funded
Through the generosity of Farmers and Merchants State Bank the Marshall School District’s fundraising campaign for new scoreboards at the stadium and in the high school gym has come to a quick close. The district was seeking two more sponsors to fund the project but the bank graciously secured both spots.
“All I can say is wow. We are so grateful to all of the folks at F&M for partnering with us for this much needed project. We weren’t sure if we’d be able to fill either of the two remaining spots we had open, but for F&M to step up and take both spots truly speaks volumes about how much they care about our community along with our students and families that represent Marshall,” said Marshall Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz.
Kim Abraham, Farmers and Merchants State Bank Vice President and CMO, was excited the bank had the opportunity to help out.
“As a local community bank since 1897 we have always been first in line when it comes to contributing and volunteering to help strengthen our neighborhoods and towns,” she said. “It’s our goal to remain a financial partner for life. We care because we live here, too, and realize that it’s our responsibility and an honor to help whenever we can.”
Waterloo eyes multi-million dollar facility updatesAging infrastructure, increased population and a need to achieve compliance have prompted Waterloo to consider updating the wastewater treatment plant. The facility, built in 1951 with major upgrades in 1984, can no longer meet the city’s needs. As part of a proposed implementation schedule, construction would not begin until May 2023.
Ben Heidemann of Town & Country Engineering explained how to remedy the deficiencies and how much it would cost at Thursday’s city council meeting. This was just one step in the process of moving forward with the necessary updates. He said the utilities commission has been working on a facilities plan for the structure, located at 401 Hendricks St., for the last two years. A public hearing for the updates will be held June 10.
One of the major reasons for looking into facility upgrades was phosphorous, the Town & Country employee said.
“New phosphorous limits are taking effect,” Heidemann said.
Another aspect is the city’s “wet industries” – Van Holten, AbE Manufacturing and, up until earlier this year, Briess Malting. According to Heidemann, these create excess waste in terms of volume and strength as compared to a residential user. And Van Holten and AbE Manufacturing are expected to grow.
“The other part is everything is circa 1984 and is exceeding its useful life,” he said. “The mechanical components, the electrical components is a big one, are either no longer serviceable and able to get parts for them or are very near reaching the end of their useful life. And as you can expect a plant made in 1984 can no longer meet today’s standards.”
County Board Supervisor Schwellenbach diesDane County Board Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died the morning of Wednesday, May 19 at her home at age 62.
Schwellenbach had served on the County Board since 2018, representing the towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, the village of Marshall and portions of the villages of Cottage Grove and Windsor and city of Sun Prairie.
Schwellenbach was a lifelong educator and a founding member of the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition. She served on the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee her entire service on the county board. She also served on the Food Council, Environmental Council and the Office for Equity and Inclusion.
“Supervisor Schwellenbach will be missed for all the good she brought to our community,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed. Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family. My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents.”
She is survived by her husband Mike and her children, Matt and Katie.