As former Waterloo clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen has moved on to a private sector job, a familiar face will help out in the clerk’s office temporarily as needed.
Lois Baird, the former deputy clerk/treasurer, was approved by the common council Jan. 20 as a temporary employee for the city to help out in the clerk’s office temporarily in the time prior to the city naming Hansen’s replacement.
“There are no times involved. There are no hours listed. That’s all to be determined,” current deputy clerk/treasurer Mike Tschanz said. “She could be in one day a week or three days a week. We could call her in once and that’s it until we hire a clerk/treasurer, which will hopefully be earlier not longer. Hopefully it’s more like two weeks than two months."
Tschanz is temporarily fulfilling the duties Hansen performed in the interim until a new clerk/treasurer is hired on top of his own.
Tschanz said making Baird a temporary employee is to provide support to the clerk’s office and to be proactive as the period in which it will take to hire a new clerk/treasurer is still undetermined, but that work and other work in the clerk’s office will still need to be completed.
“This is getting out in front of that and being ahead of that instead of being behind it,” Tschanz said.
Baird was the first deputy clerk/treasurer for the city. She was deputy clerk/treasurer from Dec. 1977 to June 2017.
Hansen became the city clerk/treasurer in May 2004. He submitted a letter of resignation Dec. 31 to take a job with Ab E Manufacturing. His last day was Jan. 16.
The timetable on when a clerk/treasurer will be hired to replace Hansen is unknown.